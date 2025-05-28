What's next for reigning Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin, potential appears limitless
It is not often that a Power 4 conference Player of the Year returns for another run, as most take that accolade and roll to the NBA Draft. But Texas Tech is fortunate enough to be in the minority in this case. Star forward JT Toppin announced his intent to forego the NBA Draft process and return to the Red Raiders earlier this year after being mocked by most analysts as a late first-round or early second-round pick. The latest mock from Bleacher Report had him slotted at 28th.
But what can Red Raider fans expect from the 6-foot-9, 225-pound reigning Big 12 Player of the Year? Following up on a season where he averaged 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game is no easy feat. If his stats dip, critics will say he should have just gone to the league, or maybe he is less league-ready than previously projected. It feels like an almost impossible situation for Toppin.
The Red Raiders are also bringing back electric freshman point guard Christian Anderson to pair with Toppin again, and an electrifying portal haul consisting of five 4-star rated players. This team could be a very tough squad once they gel. Toppin will be leading the way, and that matters in the eyes of the NBA. If he can keep his stats comparable to next year, and there is no reason to expect a regression, his ability to lead his team could shoot him up the draft boards. Red Raider Nation can expect a more vocal leader-based version of Toppin, and with him, an amazing season with National Championship potential written all over it.
