BREAKING: Texas Tech receives commitment from massive offensive lineman
Any football coach will tell you games are won in the trenches. Skill players, speed, and all the trickery in the world cannot overcome an inability to control the line of scrimmage on either the defensive or offensive side. That is why offensive and defensive linemen are such a high priority at every level. Texas Tech just landed a young man who will undoubtedly help them control the line of scrimmage for the next few years.
Jacob Crow is a highly rated three-star talent in the 2026 class. Hailing from Tennessee, Crow is an incredible prospect with the size to dominate at the next level, potentially. He comes in at 6-foot-8 and weighs 290 pounds. It is not a stretch to assume that once he arrives at Tech, he will weigh over 300 pounds, and with his length, he could become a dominant left tackle for the Red Raiders.
While Crow is currently rated as a three-star recruit, his size and ability to overwhelm opponents should enable him to rise in the rankings during his senior year. Stars do not always tell the whole story; plenty of low-star high school athletes have gone on to dominate at the D1 level. Crow becomes the eleventh member of Texas Tech's 2026 class, all three-star recruits.
