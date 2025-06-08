Texas Tech football adds another commitment to 2026 recruiting class
Texas Tech has added a second commitment to the 2026 recruiting class this weekend. On Sunday, edge rusher Demarcus Marks announced that he had committed to the Red Raiders. The 6-4, 215-pound prospect out of Houston (TX) is unranked on both 247Sports and On3, but he's listed as a 3-star on Rivals. His only other D1 offer at this point is from Utah.
Marks took a visit to Lubbock over the weekend, and it's clear that the visit went well. Speaking with 247Sports, Marks said he was eager to make sure Texas Tech was a good fit heading into the visit.
"Firstly, I'm looking at the environment to see if I fit in at Texas Tech since I have the chance to see everything in person," Marks said. "At Texas Tech I want to learn all the basics of it. Also, I want to figure out everything Tech has to offer for me as a student and athlete."
Marks is the 12th commitment in Texas Tech's 2026 recruiting class, a class that ranks 5th in the Big 12 conference.
- Tieson Ejiawoko, EDGE: 3-star
- Ayden Johnson, DL: 3-star
- Krush Johnson, DL: 3-star
- Stephen Cannon, QB: 3-star
- Aaron Bradshaw, S: 3-star
- Jacob Crow, OT: 3-star
- Cord Nolan, LB: 3-star
- Maddox Quiller, CB: 3-star
- Jerald Mays, IOL: 3-star
- Noah Lewis, CB: 3-star
- Luke Bell, CB: 3-star
- Demarcus Marks, EDGE
