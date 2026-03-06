How to Watch No. 10 Texas Tech's Regular Season Finale At BYU Cougars
In this story:
LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to finish out their regular season with a road trip up to Brigham Young University to face the Cougars, looking for a quick turnaround after their three-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs this past Tuesday.
Despite the loss, the Red Raiders still hold a ranking of tenth after their massive victory over the then No. 4-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, and all but confirmed to have a spot in the NCAA Tournament, even without JT Toppin in the starting lineup after tearing his ACL on February 17.
The two teams will clash for the second time this season, as the Red Raiders successfully defended their home court in Lubbock with an 84-71 win over the Cougars back in mid-January.
Red Raiders vs. Cougars
The Red Raiders are led in scoring and assists by Christian Anderson, with 19.1 and 7.7, respectively, and includes a 31-point showing against the Cincinnati Bearcats last week and a 22-point display during Tech's first meeting with BYU.
The Cougars will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid to finish out the year, and will likely need a masterclass performance in the Big 12 Tournament to sniff the NCAA Tournament.
Luckily, they have the nation's leading scorer in the college basketball world, freshman forward AJ Dybantsa, who currently sits with an average of 24.8 points, to boost their offense, despite the fact that they are 4-8 since their last confrontation with the Red Raiders.
Tech, however, was able to limit Dybantsa's production during their first meeting, holding him to a season-low 13 points, something that will definitely be a key to victory for the team if they want to sweep the two games against their conference foes.
How To Watch the Action
- Who: No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders 22-8 (12-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars 20-10 (8-9 Big 12)
- When: Saturday, March 7, at 9:30 PM
- Where: Marriott Center, Provo, UT
- TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network
About the Coaches
Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023.
Kevin Young, BYU: Young is in the midst of year two as the Cougars' head coach, his first collegiate head coaching gig after many assistant jobs in both the NBA and its G League. In his first year leading the team during the 2024-25 season, Young led the Cougars to the Sweet 16, falling to the No. 2-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and follow us on Twitter.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Aaron Raley is a writer covering the Texas Tech On SI. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03