How to Watch No. 10 Texas Tech's Regular Season Finale At BYU Cougars

LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to finish out their regular season with a road trip up to Brigham Young University to face the Cougars, looking for a quick turnaround after their three-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs this past Tuesday.

Despite the loss, the Red Raiders still hold a ranking of tenth after their massive victory over the then No. 4-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, and all but confirmed to have a spot in the NCAA Tournament, even without JT Toppin in the starting lineup after tearing his ACL on February 17.

The two teams will clash for the second time this season, as the Red Raiders successfully defended their home court in Lubbock with an 84-71 win over the Cougars back in mid-January.

Red Raiders vs. Cougars

Texas Tech's Jaylen Petty drives to the basket against BYU's Keba Keita during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Raiders are led in scoring and assists by Christian Anderson, with 19.1 and 7.7, respectively, and includes a 31-point showing against the Cincinnati Bearcats last week and a 22-point display during Tech's first meeting with BYU.

The Cougars will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid to finish out the year, and will likely need a masterclass performance in the Big 12 Tournament to sniff the NCAA Tournament.

Luckily, they have the nation's leading scorer in the college basketball world, freshman forward AJ Dybantsa, who currently sits with an average of 24.8 points, to boost their offense, despite the fact that they are 4-8 since their last confrontation with the Red Raiders.

Tech, however, was able to limit Dybantsa's production during their first meeting, holding him to a season-low 13 points, something that will definitely be a key to victory for the team if they want to sweep the two games against their conference foes.

How To Watch the Action

Who: No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders 22-8 (12-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars 20-10 (8-9 Big 12)

No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders 22-8 (12-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars 20-10 (8-9 Big 12) When: Saturday, March 7, at 9:30 PM

Saturday, March 7, at 9:30 PM Where: Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Marriott Center, Provo, UT TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network

About the Coaches

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland reacts to a play against Cincinnati during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023.

BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young talks to his team during a timeout during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Kevin Young, BYU: Young is in the midst of year two as the Cougars' head coach, his first collegiate head coaching gig after many assistant jobs in both the NBA and its G League. In his first year leading the team during the 2024-25 season, Young led the Cougars to the Sweet 16, falling to the No. 2-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.