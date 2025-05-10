CBS analyst thinks Texas Tech has the No. 1 player in college basketball
The Texas Tech Red Raiders got a huge boost when it was announced that forward JT Toppin was returning for his junior season. Toppin, who was named Big 12 Player of the Year in 2024-25, led the Red Raiders in scoring (18.2 ppg), rebounding (9.4 rpg), and blocks (1.5 bpg) last season.
While there's no question that Toppin is one of the top players in all of college basketball, is he worthy of being No. 1? According to CBS Sports analyst Gary Parrish, absolutely.
In a recent college basketball starting five fantasy draft, Parrish selected Toppin with the No. 1 overall pick.
During his freshman season at New Mexico, Toppin accounted for 12.4 ppg with the Lobos and was named 2023-24 Mountain West Freshman of the Year. He became the first freshman in New Mexico history to have consecutive double-doubles, and his field goal percentage of .623 ranks in the top 20 all-time by a freshman in NCAA DI history.
After that stellar freshman campaign, Toppin transferred back to his home state of Texas and joined the Red Raiders. His incredible production continued in Lubbock, and he quickly established himself as the top player in the Big 12 conference.
Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, it's clear that Toppin will play a massive role in whether or not Texas Tech can build on its Elite 8 run from last season. If he can make even a slight improvement from what he produced last year, it's a safe bet that the Red Raiders are in for another successful campaign.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff
Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025
Updated Big 12 Recruiting Rankings: Colorado struggles, Kansas leads the pack