The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, Jan. 2, as college football's version of free agency prepares to take center stage amid the chaos of the College Football Playoff. For Texas Tech, though, this creates an awkward intersection where players must decide their future while the team prepares for the Orange Bowl the day before on New Year's Day.

One Red Raider who is preparing to enter the transfer portal is edge rusher Dylan Spencer, a former four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. He spent three seasons with Texas Tech, including a redshirt in 2024 after suffering a season-ending knee injury during the opening practice of preseason camp.

He is expected to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in just three games in 2025.

Spencer was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports' Composite Rankings coming out of C.E. King High School in Houston. As a senior, he recorded 75 tackles and 9.0 sacks as a defensive end, according to MaxPreps, with 20.0 tackles for loss.

This led to Spencer being a hot recruit in his region, receiving nine offers from FBS schools, mostly programs in the South, such as Baylor, Houston, and SMU. He initially committed to the Texas Longhorns on March 15, 2022. However, he officially visited Lubbock, Texas, on Dec. 16 and flipped his pledge to the Red Raiders three days later.

He signed his letter of intent on Dec. 21 and enrolled on Jan. 11 in preparation for his freshman season. While he played sparingly, he showed promise during his 84 snaps — he recorded four pressures on 35 pass-rushing reps. He also had three run stops.

Spencer was projected for an expanded role as a sophomore, but his season-ending injury kept him sidelined and altered his progression plan. Heading into 2025, following his medical redshirt, the Red Raiders stocked up on defensive linemen, adding David Bailey and Romello Height as premier pass-rushing threats.

This put Spencer back in a part-time role, as he played 31 snaps in the team's first three games while coming off the bench. He recorded one run stop and two pressures but did not play another snap during the conference schedule, preserving his redshirt season.

Despite most of Tech's top defensive talents preparing to graduate and enter the NFL Draft, Spencer is reportedly looking elsewhere for the next stage of his collegiate career. The former top recruit will enter his fourth season of college football with three years of eligibility.

One obvious potential destination could be Austin, Texas, where he originally pledged his commitment three and a half years ago. The same infrastructure is present for the Longhorns as it was when he made his original commitment, including head coach Steve Sarkisian and general manager Brandon Harris (who served as director of player personnel during Spencer's recruitment).

While Spencer's future is uncertain, so is that of Texas Tech's defensive line. Front seven players Bailey, Height, Lee Hunter, A.J. Holmes Jr., Dooda Banks, Charles Esters III, and Terrell Tilmon are all set to leave at the end of the season. Jayden Cofield should continue to provide inside, while Tech added a Division II edge rusher in the portal from Allen University: Amarie Fleming.

