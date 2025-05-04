Updated Big 12 Recruiting Rankings: Colorado struggles, Kansas leads the pack
The race to sign the top 2026 recruiting class in the Big 12 is underway, with teams like Kansas, Arizona State, and Texas Tech leading the way.
With spring ball in the rearview mirror, coaching staffs across the country are focused on building for the future. When it comes to the Big 12 specifically, the race for the top recruiting class in the conference is already well underway.
Here's a look at the most recent 2026 recruiting rankings within the Big 12 according to 247Sports:
1. Kansas
- Total Commits: 14
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 2
- 3-Stars: 12
2. Arizona State
- Total Commits: 12
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 3
- 3-Stars: 9
3. Iowa State
- Total Commits: 13
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 1
- 3-Stars:12
4. Oklahoma State
- Total Commits: 11
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 2
- 3-Stars: 8
5. Texas Tech
- Total Commits: 10
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 0
- 3-Stars: 9
6. Baylor
- Total Commits: 7
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 3
- 3-Stars: 4
7. TCU
- Total Commits: 7
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 1
- 3-Stars: 6
8. UCF
- Total Commits: 9
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 1
- 3-Stars: 6
9. BYU
- Total Commits: 7
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 2
- 3-Stars: 4
10. Houston
- Total Commits: 5
- 5-Stars: 1
- 4-Stars: 0
- 3-Stars: 4
11. West Virginia
- Total Commits: 6
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 0
- 3-Stars: 6
12. Arizona
- Total Commits: 5
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 0
- 3-Stars: 5
13. Cincinnati
- Total Commits: 8
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 0
- 3-Stars: 4
14. Kansas State
- Total Commits: 3
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 0
- 3-Stars: 3
15. Utah
- Total Commits: 2
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 0
- 3-Stars: 2
16. Colorado
- Total Commits: 1
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 0
- 3-Stars: 0
