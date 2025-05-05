CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff
Although Texas Tech has jumped out as an early favorite to win the Big 12, CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford isn't buying into the Red Raiders just yet. In fact, Crawford thinks another Big 12 team is poised to win the conference and land in the College Football Playoff in 2025.
On Monday, Crawford released his 2025 post-spring College Football Playoff projections, and he's got Iowa State making it as the No. 4 seed. The Cyclones are the only team from the Big 12 to make Crawford's CFB Playoff projection.
Instead of a playoff spot, Crawford is projecting the Red Raiders to square off against SMU in the Pop Tarts Bowl.
Needless to say, this would serve as a pretty big disappointment for the folks in Lubbock if it plays out this way. With an estimated $40 million investment into the roster ahead of the 2025 season, the general view of Texas Tech is that it's playoff-or-bust this year.
