Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Tobias Harris)

A massive Game 5 is set for Wednesday night in the NBA Playoffs, as the Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers with both teams looking to take control of this series.

Cleveland won back-to-back games at home, riding a huge third quarter in Game 4 to even the series. The Cavs have yet to win a road game this postseason, which has led to the Pistons being set as 3.5-point favorites in Game 5.

I’m not sold on a side in this game, even though the home team has covered in all four games to open this Eastern Conference semifinal series. Instead, there are a handful of player props that I’m eyeing on Wednesday, including one for Pistons star Cade Cunningham.

Plus, two key role players could be in line for big games – one on each team – and are worth a look in the prop market on Wednesday night.

Let’s dive into the odds and my breakdown for each of these player props for Game 5.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cade Cunningham UNDER 36.5 Points and Assists (-116)

Have the Cleveland Cavaliers found a way to slow down Cade Cunningham? The star guard has put up decent numbers in this series, averaging 23.5 points and 8.3 assists per game, but he’s turned the ball over 5.5 times per game and is shooting just 39.5 percent from the field.

This series has been an extension of the regular season, where the Cavs actually gave Cade a ton of problems in four meetings:

Oct. 27: 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting

Jan. 4: 27 points on 7-of-22 shooting

Feb 27: 25 points on 11-of-21 shooting (in overtime)

March 3: 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting

So far in this series, Cunningham has combined for 30, 35, 37 and 25 points and assists, failing to clear this line three times. He’s struggled shooting the ball in three of the four games, including a 7-for-16 night in Game 4.

The Cavs are far from an elite defensive team, but their size in the frontcourt has made it tougher on Cunningham to score inside. Plus, with the Pistons’ offensive wavering this postseason, the star guard has seen his assists per game go from 9.9 per game in the regular season to just 7.5 a night in the playoffs.

I’ll take the UNDER for Cade in this market, as he likely needs to come close to 30 points in order to clear this line.

Tobias Harris OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+106)

Pistons veteran forward Tobias Harris has been the team’s second-best player in the postseason, scoring 16 or more points in every game.

He had an eight-game streak of 20-plus point games snapped in Game 4, but I’m going to trust Harris as a shooter at home in Game 5.

This postseason, Harris is shooting 33.3 percent from deep (18-for-54), and he’s knocked down at least two shots from beyond the arc six of his 11 playoff games, including three in a row. Harris is attempting nearly five 3-pointers per game, and he’s taken five or more in four of his last six games (clearing this line in five of them).

Harris shot 36.8 percent from 3 in the regular season, and he should get some good looks against a Cavs team that was 26th in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game and opponent 3-point percentage in the 2025-26 regular season.

At plus money, Harris is a bit of a steal on Wednesday night.

Evan Mobley OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-122)

Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley had a rough Game 2 in this series, scoring nine points and grabbing just one rebound in a Cavs loss.

He’s bounced back since then – especially on the glass – putting up eight boards in back-to-back wins in Games 3 and 4. In this series, Mobley has nine, one, eight and eight rebounds, and he’s now averaging 7.8 rebounds per game in the 2026 postseason.

After averaging 9.0 rebounds per game in the regular season, Mobley has seen his production dip in the playoffs against tougher opponents. Still, I like him in this market against a Pistons team that has been shaky on offense (seventh in playoff offensive rating) while grabbing just 51.6 percent of available rebounds.

Mobley is worth a look to clear this line for the fourth time in five games in this second-round matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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