Luka Dončić has a busy summer ahead as the Lakers remake themselves around him.

Luka Dončić had a brilliant season before a devastating injury ended it prematurely. While he’ll certainly take time to reflect after the Lakers were swept out of the NBA playoffs by the defending-champion Thunder, the 27-year-old won’t have much time to rest, as his offseason is about to be packed with some pretty important work.

During the 2025–26 season, Dončić won his second NBA scoring title, as he averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.8 minutes per game. He hit 36.6% of his shots from three-point range. More importantly, he had the Lakers peaking at the right time, as the team went 15–2 in March while Dončić turned into a legitimate MVP contender.

That all came crashing down on April 2, when he suffered a strained hamstring that put him out for the rest of the regular season and all of the playoffs. In that same game, backcourt mate Austin Reaves suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him for weeks. Those twin injuries derailed a promising season for L.A., but the team’s late-season surge showed the promise in this roster.

Dončić now must turn his attention to what could be the biggest offseason of his career. He needs to get in shape, help general manager Rob Pelinka build a roster around him and more.

What follows is a to-do list for Dončić this summer as the Lakers attempt to remake themselves into his team. These are the things he needs to do to turn this franchise into one that can compete for NBA titles again.

Heal his hamstring injury

Lakers guard Luka Dončić suffered a hamstring injury during an April game against the Thunder, which ultimately cost him the rest of his season. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The first thing Dončić has to do is get healthy. The strained hamstring he suffered on April 2 cost him the final five games of the regular season and all of the Lakers’ brief playoff run. That injury sank the team’s season, and needs to be put fully behind L.A.’s marquee star.

After the Lakers’ season-ending loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, Dončić admitted that he wasn’t close to being cleared for action. “It’s very frustrating. I know some people wanted me back, but obviously I wasn't close to clearing,” he said. “It’s been really tough.”

It was a serious injury that took him out for more than a month, and he wasn’t close to coming back. Priority No. 1 for the offseason is putting that fully behind him so he can get into shape for next season and arrive at training camp ready to go.

Dončić has revealed that he won’t play for Slovenia’s national team this summer during FIBA World Cup qualifying so he can spend as much time as possible with his daughters. He is currently trying to secure joint custody. That break from playing will likely be good for him on multiple fronts.

Convince the Lakers to re-sign Austin Reaves

Dončić’s backcourt running mate, Austin Reaves, just finished the best season of his career. The 27-year-old averaged career-best marks in points (23.3) and rebounds (4.7) per game while adding 5.5 assists and hitting 36.0% of his shots from beyond the arc. Reaves is set to decline the player option he has for next season and hit free agency. His point guard wants him back.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike reports Dončić has made it clear to the Lakers he wants Reaves to return. The two are close friends, and Dončić believes Reaves can be his long-term backcourt partner as the Lakers look to build a championship contender. Bringing him back may be tougher than it looks on the surface.

Reaves is widely projected to command at least $40 million a year in free agency, and the lack of good guards available this summer could push his price even higher. L.A. might need to give him the five-year, $241 million max to keep him. Doing that deal would make adding other players to improve the roster more difficult.

Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves have grown close during their time together with the Lakers. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Most believe the Lakers and Reaves will eventually work out a deal, but if Dončić really wants him back, he’ll need to push for it. L.A. is all-in on building around him, and he needs to assert himself when it comes to building the roster. If he’s most comfortable playing alongside Reaves, the franchise is likely to accommodate that request.

It’s worth noting that the best versions of the Mavericks during Dončić’s time featured playmaking guards like Jalen Brunson and Kyrie Irving. While Reaves isn’t on their level, he fits a similar role.

Start recruiting

Dončić did excellent work last offseason recruiting both Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton to the Lakers. While both may opt out of their deals and leave this summer, it was evidence that L.A.’s centerpiece could bring in quality players when he needed to. He’ll have to channel his inner Lane Kiffin again this summer.

The Lakers’ offseason needs are a center that can both protect the rim and be a lob threat in pick-and-roll situations, and three-and-D wings with length and athleticism. Both are highly prized by the rest of the NBA, which means Dončić’s ability to lure players may be a big factor in landing them.

During his post-Game 4 press conference, Dončić also mentioned how much he enjoyed playing with James. He may have to do some recruiting work there as well. After JJ Redick and the Lakers convinced LeBron to take a complementary role next to Dončić and Reaves, the team thrived. That's when they went on that blistering run in March that vaulted Dončić into the MVP conversation. It took an adjustment, but James played very well in that role, and it's one he'll likely have to take no matter where he decides to play next season, if he does not retire.

The Lakers have publicly expressed a desire for James to finish his career with the franchise, and if he does continue playing, a return to L.A. makes the most sense. If Dončić can convince him to do so at a discount, it would make filling out the rest of the roster much easier. They could add a center and some wings with the savings from a cheaper James contract.

This offseason is Luka Dončić’s chance to help build the Lakers into a team that can compete, not only now, but into the future. He’ll never have more power to exert his will on the team’s front office. He needs to take advantage of it.

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