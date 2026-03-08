Christian Anderson Sets New Program Assist Record vs BYU

Texas Tech star sophomore guard Christian Anderson has set the new program record for assists in a single season.

In the contest on Saturday against the BYU Cougars, Anderson broke the program's single-season assist record with 227 (and counting). Anderson surpassed Elijah Hawkins' mark of 226 set just last season.

The standard just changed 🔥



.@chrisanders2024 breaks the program single season assist record with 227 (and counting), passing Elijah Hawkins’ mark of 226 set in 2024-2025. pic.twitter.com/zkVn2W85n4 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 8, 2026

All Anderson needed entering the contest was three assists, and he reached that mark with ease. Anderson leads the Big 12 Conference with 7.7 assists per game while also averaging 19.1 points, which ranks fifth in the conference.

A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week and currently third nationally in assists during his sophomore season, Anderson has recorded eight double-doubles and has posted eight games with double-digit assists this year.

The potential first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft has been a star for the Red Raiders all season long. In the season, he is averaging 7.7 assists per game, with his career high coming earlier this calendar year against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, when he recorded 13 assists.

Anderson has spearheaded the Red Raiders all season long, especially after the devastating season-ending injury to their star player, JT Toppin.

Can Christian Anderson Play His Way Into the NBA Lottery?

The sophomore guard has been great for the team, and he's done himself some good, raising his stock for this summer's NBA Draft. Anderson is projected to be a mid to late first-round pick in the 2026 draft. In the latest mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, Anderson is at No. 17 overall, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

"Scouts worry about Christian Anderson's frame, but it's getting tougher to automatically cap his ceiling. He's emerged as one of the top shooting prospects in the draft, now at 43.9 percent on 7.9 three-point attempts. But he's also one of the nation's most efficient ball-screen operators. He just went for 31 points against Cincinnati, showcasing how timely he'sable to get to spots by changing speeds.

"A 33.5 assist percentage reflects promising passing IQ, and though he isn't the flashiest playmaker, Anderson makes most of the right/basic kick-and-out and ball screen reads within a set."

Anderson has established himself as an elite shooter and playmaker, averaging over 20 points and 7 assists per game with shooting splits around 49/45/76.

The Georgia native is an elite three-point shooter, knocking down 42 percent of his attempts. He is also an elite pick-and-roll playmaker. As for his weaknesses, his size, standing at only 6-foot-3, raises real concerns on the defensive end. Nonetheless, there is no denying his skills.

Because of his elite season, Anderson is one of two players on the team to be on the John R. Wooden Award National Ballot. The ballot consists of 15 players who are candidates for the Wooden Award All-America Team and the Wooden Award Trophy, recognizing the Most Outstanding College Basketball Player in the United States.

Now, the focus shifts to the Big 12 Tournament, where Anderson and the Red Raiders are projected to secure either a No. 3 or No. 4 seed.

The Big 12 Tournament commences on Tuesday, March 10.

