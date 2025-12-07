Christian Anderson Shines, Texas Tech's 'DFW Takeover' Continues With Win Over LSU

During their trip to Fort Worth for the US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge, the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) outclassed the LSU Tigers (8-1) in nearly every aspect on Sunday, Dec. 7, including in assists, rebounds, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage.

Christian Anderson's standout performance contributed to Texas Tech's impressive 82-58 win over LSU, which was a crucial victory in many regards.

So far this season, the Red Raiders have only faced four teams currently ranked inside the top 100 by KenPom: Purdue, Illinois, Wake Forest, and LSU. Tech lost by four on the road to the Fighting Illini and by 30 to the then-No. 1 Boilermakers in Nassau, Bahamas.

However, the Red Raiders beat the Demon Deacons by one point in Nassau, and now they have a notable win over the Tigers. They won by 24 points at a neutral site against a previously undefeated team that received votes in the most recent AP Poll, which could benefit the team in the spring.

The win comes one day after Texas Tech football won the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas, and head coach Grant McCasland said the team had the opportunity to watch the game. McCasland said that what inspired his team was how the football team celebrated each other.

With two wins in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for the Red Raiders in two days, McCasland said the crowd had an impact on the performance. Knowing that there is a strong backing of Texas Tech fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, neutral-site games can turn into pseudo-home games, giving Tech the advantage.

"Playing in the Metroplex gives us a lift," McCasland said. "Why? It gives us an advantage because we have more people here that will show up to games, and it's like playing a home game. Honestly, it is."

"Any time you can play a game that's like a home game, it gives you an edge, and I thought today gave us an edge."

Anderson stood out for the Red Raiders, as he got in his bag as a scorer while simultaneously providing as a passer. He recorded 27 points, eight assists, and five rebounds with two steals — his third 20-point game and fourth eight-assist game of the year. His eight assists were more than LSU had all day (six).

He and the team, feeling the support of the scarlet in the stands, hit 13 of their 27 3-pointers, the highest percentage from behind the arc in a single game this season (48.1%). Anderson led the way with five made 3s, including a shuffling shot-clock beater in the first half, while Jaylen Petty and Donovan Atwell hit three each.

Petty and Atwell also received a commendation from McCasland for their defensive effort, which he said gave the team a lift

JT Toppin and LeJuan Watts both recorded double-doubles as well, with Toppin scoring 11 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, and rejecting three shots, while Watts had 15 points and 10 boards.

"Obviously, Toppin, you know who he is and how offensive of a force he is, and defensively rebounding the ball, offensively rebounding the ball, but LeJuan, I think he was huge for us," Anderson said. "Both scoring, but also crashing the glass and defending too. … He's such a hard worker, and he wants to improve every single day."

McCasland made sure to give LSU its flowers, a team he previously called a top-25 squad. The Tigers ranked 18th in the NET, as of Dec. 6, marking Tech's best win this season. Victories over Wake Forest (65th) and Wyoming (67th) also boost the team's résumé as they look ahead to matchups with Arkansas (22nd) and Duke (second).

"We're going to have to play great defense against an Arkansas team that is prolific," McCasland said. "I mean, they can score. They're fast, they're aggressive … obviously, we played them in the Sweet 16, so that one we'll have an edge."

The Red Raiders will have a chance to continue their "DFW Takeover" in a week on Saturday, Dec. 13, when they face the Razorbacks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, home of the Dallas Mavericks.

