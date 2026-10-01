NFL Week 4 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Raiders Could Stay Perfect With Upset of Chiefs
It’s Week 4! The third week of the season was a humbling one for many of our writers and editors, as seven of our eight panelists finished the week with a .500 record or worse. Only senior writer Conor Orr recorded a winning record, going 11–5 across his picks. For the rest of us, Week 4 brings an opportunity to rebound with our newest slate of predictions.
The week begins with a Thursday night divisional matchup between the Steelers and Browns. Unlike last week, when our panelists all picked the Packers over the Falcons, we are split evenly on whether the Steelers or Browns will walk away with the win. The week features several other divisional matchups including the Chiefs taking on the newly competitive Raiders, the Patriots facing the Bills and the Saints and Falcons meeting up on Monday Night Football for the 20th anniversary of the “Domecoming.”
Outside of those divisional battles, the Colts and Commanders kick off a slew of inter-conference matchups, with theirs taking place in London. The Dolphins, Chargers and Texans are all looking to avoid 0–4 starts in these contests as Miami takes on the Vikings, Los Angeles faces the Seahawks and Houston matches up against the Cowboys. Our panel has high hopes for the Texans getting their first win, but the same can’t be said for the Chargers and Dolphins. The Broncos and 49ers, meanwhile, will face off as they look to legitimize themselves as true contenders.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Steelers at Browns
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Eva Geitheim: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Browns
- Mike Kadlick: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Browns
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Colts vs. Commanders (London)
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Eva Geitheim: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Mike Kadlick: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
Patriots at Bills
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Jets at Bears
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Eva Geitheim: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Jaguars at Bengals
- Albert Breer: Jaguars
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Cardinals at Giants
- Albert Breer: Cardinals
- Eva Geitheim: Cardinals
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Mike Kadlick: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Giants
- Matt Verderame: Cardinals
Rams at Eagles
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Packers at Buccaneers
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Eva Geitheim: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Titans at Ravens
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Eva Geitheim: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Mike Kadlick: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Cowboys at Texans
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Eva Geitheim: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Dolphins at Vikings
- Albert Breer: Vikings
- Eva Geitheim: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Mike Kadlick: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
Chiefs at Raiders
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Eva Geitheim: Raiders
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Broncos at 49ers
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Chargers at Seahawks
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Lions at Panthers
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Eva Geitheim: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Mike Kadlick: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Falcons at Saints
- Albert Breer: Saints
- Eva Geitheim: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Saints
- Mike Kadlick: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Saints
- Matt Verderame: Saints