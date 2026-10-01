Skip to main content
SI

NFL Week 4 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Raiders Could Stay Perfect With Upset of Chiefs

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 16 games, including the Saints and Falcons fighting for the NFC South lead on Monday night.
The MMQB Staff|
Maxx Crosby and the Raiders are looking to upset the Chiefs this week.
Maxx Crosby and the Raiders are looking to upset the Chiefs this week. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s Week 4! The third week of the season was a humbling one for many of our writers and editors, as seven of our eight panelists finished the week with a .500 record or worse. Only senior writer Conor Orr recorded a winning record, going 11–5 across his picks. For the rest of us, Week 4 brings an opportunity to rebound with our newest slate of predictions. 

The week begins with a Thursday night divisional matchup between the Steelers and Browns. Unlike last week, when our panelists all picked the Packers over the Falcons, we are split evenly on whether the Steelers or Browns will walk away with the win. The week features several other divisional matchups including the Chiefs taking on the newly competitive Raiders, the Patriots facing the Bills and the Saints and Falcons meeting up on Monday Night Football for the 20th anniversary of the “Domecoming.”

Outside of those divisional battles, the Colts and Commanders kick off a slew of inter-conference matchups, with theirs taking place in London. The Dolphins, Chargers and Texans are all looking to avoid 0–4 starts in these contests as Miami takes on the Vikings, Los Angeles faces the Seahawks and Houston matches up against the Cowboys. Our panel has high hopes for the Texans getting their first win, but the same can’t be said for the Chargers and Dolphins. The Broncos and 49ers, meanwhile, will face off as they look to legitimize themselves as true contenders.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer

NFL, Week 4.
SI graphic

All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content. 

Steelers at Browns

  • Albert Breer: Steelers
  • Eva Geitheim: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Browns
  • Mike Kadlick: Browns
  • Gilberto Manzano: Browns
  • Conor Orr: Browns
  • John Pluym: Steelers
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers

Colts vs. Commanders (London)

  • Albert Breer: Commanders
  • Eva Geitheim: Commanders
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Mike Kadlick: Commanders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Colts

Patriots at Bills

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Eva Geitheim: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Mike Kadlick: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills

Jets at Bears

  • Albert Breer: Bears
  • Eva Geitheim: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Mike Kadlick: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears

Jaguars at Bengals

  • Albert Breer: Jaguars
  • Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Cardinals at Giants

  • Albert Breer: Cardinals
  • Eva Geitheim: Cardinals
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Mike Kadlick: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Giants
  • Matt Verderame: Cardinals

Rams at Eagles

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Eva Geitheim: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams

Packers at Buccaneers

  • Albert Breer: Packers
  • Eva Geitheim: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Mike Kadlick: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers

Titans at Ravens

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Eva Geitheim: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Mike Kadlick: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens

Cowboys at Texans

  • Albert Breer: Texans
  • Eva Geitheim: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Mike Kadlick: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Dolphins at Vikings

  • Albert Breer: Vikings
  • Eva Geitheim: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Mike Kadlick: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings

Chiefs at Raiders

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Eva Geitheim: Raiders
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Raiders
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Broncos at 49ers

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Eva Geitheim: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers

Chargers at Seahawks

  • Albert Breer: Seahawks
  • Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Lions at Panthers

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Eva Geitheim: Panthers
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Mike Kadlick: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions

Falcons at Saints

  • Albert Breer: Saints
  • Eva Geitheim: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich: Saints
  • Mike Kadlick: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Saints
  • Matt Verderame: Saints
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
The MMQB Staff
THE MMQB STAFF

Home/NFL