NFL Week 4 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Raiders Could Stay Perfect With Upset of Chiefs

It’s Week 4! The third week of the season was a humbling one for many of our writers and editors, as seven of our eight panelists finished the week with a .500 record or worse. Only senior writer Conor Orr recorded a winning record, going 11–5 across his picks. For the rest of us, Week 4 brings an opportunity to rebound with our newest slate of predictions.

The week begins with a Thursday night divisional matchup between the Steelers and Browns. Unlike last week, when our panelists all picked the Packers over the Falcons , we are split evenly on whether the Steelers or Browns will walk away with the win. The week features several other divisional matchups including the Chiefs taking on the newly competitive Raiders, the Patriots facing the Bills and the Saints and Falcons meeting up on Monday Night Football for the 20th anniversary of the “Domecoming.”

Outside of those divisional battles, the Colts and Commanders kick off a slew of inter-conference matchups, with theirs taking place in London. The Dolphins, Chargers and Texans are all looking to avoid 0–4 starts in these contests as Miami takes on the Vikings, Los Angeles faces the Seahawks and Houston matches up against the Cowboys. Our panel has high hopes for the Texans getting their first win, but the same can’t be said for the Chargers and Dolphins. The Broncos and 49ers, meanwhile, will face off as they look to legitimize themselves as true contenders.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Steelers at Browns

Albert Breer: Steelers

Eva Geitheim: Steelers

Mitch Goldich: Browns

Mike Kadlick: Browns

Gilberto Manzano: Browns

Conor Orr: Browns

John Pluym: Steelers

Matt Verderame: Steelers

Colts vs. Commanders (London)

Albert Breer: Commanders

Eva Geitheim: Commanders

Mitch Goldich: Colts

Mike Kadlick: Commanders

Gilberto Manzano: Commanders

Conor Orr: Colts

John Pluym: Colts

Matt Verderame: Colts

Patriots at Bills

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Mike Kadlick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

Jets at Bears

Albert Breer: Bears

Eva Geitheim: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Mike Kadlick: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Bears

Matt Verderame: Bears

Jaguars at Bengals

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Cardinals at Giants

Albert Breer: Cardinals

Eva Geitheim: Cardinals

Mitch Goldich: Cardinals

Mike Kadlick: Cardinals

Gilberto Manzano: Giants

Conor Orr: Cardinals

John Pluym: Giants

Matt Verderame: Cardinals

Rams at Eagles

Albert Breer: Rams

Eva Geitheim: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Eagles

Mike Kadlick: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Rams

Packers at Buccaneers

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Packers

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Packers

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Packers

Matt Verderame: Packers

Titans at Ravens

Albert Breer: Ravens

Eva Geitheim: Ravens

Mitch Goldich: Ravens

Mike Kadlick: Ravens

Gilberto Manzano: Ravens

Conor Orr: Ravens

John Pluym: Ravens

Matt Verderame: Ravens

Cowboys at Texans

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Texans

Gilberto Manzano: Texans

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Dolphins at Vikings

Albert Breer: Vikings

Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Mike Kadlick: Vikings

Gilberto Manzano: Vikings

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Vikings

Matt Verderame: Vikings

Chiefs at Raiders

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Eva Geitheim: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Broncos at 49ers

Albert Breer: Broncos

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: Broncos

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: Broncos

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

Chargers at Seahawks

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Chargers

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Lions at Panthers

Albert Breer: Lions

Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Lions

Mike Kadlick: Lions

Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Conor Orr: Lions

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Lions

Falcons at Saints

Albert Breer: Saints

Eva Geitheim: Falcons

Mitch Goldich: Saints

Mike Kadlick: Saints

Gilberto Manzano: Saints

Conor Orr: Falcons

John Pluym: Saints

Matt Verderame: Saints