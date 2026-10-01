College Football Week 5 Best Bets (Bet on Ohio State to Win and Cover vs. Iowa)

It's time for Week 5 of the college football season, so place your bets and get ready for this weekend's action.

If you don't have time to look through the odds for every single game this week, don't worry; I have you covered. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite bets for the Week 5 slate. Let's dive into them.

Best College Football Week 5 Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mississippi State +185 vs. Alabama

Ohio State -14.5 (-110) vs. Iowa

Texas Tech -12.5 (-110) vs. Colorado

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Best Bet

In this week's edition of my favorite upset picks, I made the case for betting on the Mississippi State Bulldogs to upset the Alabama Crimson Tide:

I've been all in on Mississippi State this season, so it's time for me to put my money where my mouth is. The Bulldogs rank 19th in the country in adjusted EPA per play this season, along with a net success rate of +7.8%. Alabama is a great team too, but Mississippi State has the X-factor, quarterback Kamario Taylor, who I believe is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.

I think Mississippi State is going to get one of its biggest wins in program history.

Pick: Mississippi State +185

Ohio State vs. Iowa Best Bet

As I wrote above, the key to hanging with Ohio State is stopping Jeremiah Smith. While Iowa is good at stopping the run, unfortunately, they have struggled to stop the pass. They rank 66th in opponent EPA per dropback, 38th in opponent dropback success rate, and 68th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.1 yards per throw.

Despite the early-season loss to Texas, Ohio State is still one of the best teams in the nation, ranking fourth in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and fifth in net success rate. They are a significant step above the Hawkeyes, and I think they'll prove that this week.

Pick: Ohio State -14.5 (-110)

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Best Bet

As low as I am on Texas Tech compared to their preseason expectations, I simply can't bet on Colorado in this spot. They come into this week ranking 79th in adjusted net EPA per play, and they have a net success rate of -3.3%. They were steamrolled 41-7 by Northwestern, and now they face a Red Raiders team that's much better than the Wildcats, even when they don't have their best stuff.

The Red Raiders' problems through the first few weeks can certainly be solved, and last week's near-perfect performance against Sam Houston State is a positive sign that things are trending in the right direction. They currently rank 17th in the nation in net adjusted EPA per play. I'll lay the points with Texas Tech.

Pick: Texas Tech -12.5 (-110)

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