Grant McCasland Gets Honest About Donovan Atwell Breaking Texas Tech Record vs Kansas State

Texas Tech men's basketball began their journey without junior forward JT Toppin Saturday against Kansas State. It was clear the Red Raiders would need to carry the momentum of the season without Toppin, and senior guard Donovan Atwell did just that against Wildcats.

Atwell made six three-pointers and scored a season-high 26 points. The senior broke Cory Carr’s school record for most three-pointers in a season. Carr has owned Tech's single-season record for three-pointers made with a total of 94 since the 1996-97 season.

Atwell recorded his hundredth three-pointer of the season, breaking the school record.

McCasland was candid about the guard's performance, which helped Tech score 100 points in their victory over Kansas State.

“What I'll tell you Donovan that I love is to set those records, he's an unbelievable shooter. Everybody knew that when he got signed. His efficiency numbers are sick. And what he's doing defensively is crazy, unbelievable.

"He's got a different resolve to him and I think the way he started this game today, defensively and scoring...He’s not being Superman, he’s just being the most competitive guy that you could be on the court.

"Man, I love him. I love his heart. I love his consistency. I love his competitiveness," McCasland said of the senior.

The Texas Tech head coach also discussed what it was like to return home to the United Supermarkets Arena for their matchup against the Wildcats.

"After a really trying week and our game on Tuesday it was really special to be back in the USA," McCasland said. "It felt like there was a genuine belief and energy from everyone who was there to support us. The students were amazing and I'm really thankful. Our team came together and played for each other. It really says a lot about this group and how much they love each other and how competitive we were through a tough game and situation. I'm thrilled with the outcome."

What's Next for Texas Tech Men's Basketball?

The Red Raiders are set to take on Cincinnati at home Tuesday. The latest AP poll results released Monday, which saw Tech drop three spots to No. 16. Some analysts have argued the program should no longer by in the top 16, given the loss of Toppin.

Nevertheless, McCasland and the Red Raiders seem determined to press forward despite losing their best player. Their next test comes against Cincinnati, a team that has not lost a game since Feb. 5.

One of the Bearcats' biggest feats this season came against Kansas State earlier this month. The blowout win over the Wildcats resulted in the firing of head coach Jerome Tang.

Now, Cincinnati will take on Tech at United Supermarkets Arena. It's a trying time for the Red Raiders, but if they can continue to march on without Toppin, the program can go further than expected this season.

