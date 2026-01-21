Texas Tech's Watts reaches career milestone in win over Baylor

In the relentless grind of Big 12 basketball, reaching 1,000 career points is a milestone that speaks to durability, consistency, and trust earned over time. On Tuesday night in Waco, Lejuan Watts officially joined that exclusive club. Entering the game just four points shy, Watts crossed the 1,000-point threshold during a performance that mirrored his career perfectly.

Texas Tech’s Momentum Sets Stage

Watts’ milestone arrived during a stretch when Texas Tech was already surging nationally. In the latest Associated Press poll released Monday, the Red Raiders climbed three spots to No. 12. It also marked a program-record 20th consecutive week ranked in the Top 25.

Extra High Voltage. 1,000 Watts ⚡️@lejuan_watts is the newest member of the 1,000 points club! pic.twitter.com/LTBN9cBCAE — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 21, 2026

The ranking jump followed back-to-back home wins over Utah and then-No. 11 BYU, results that showcased both balance and dominance.

The game itself quickly turned historic. Texas Tech delivered a perimeter performance for the ages, knocking down 14 three-pointers in the first half to set a new Big 12 record. By the final horn of the 92–73 win, the Red Raiders had tied their own program record with 17 made threes.

The victory extended Texas Tech’s winning streak over Baylor to four games and pushed the Red Raiders’ all-time series advantage to 86–65. What made the night even more impressive was the way Tech adjusted once Baylor shifted its defensive focus. After halftime, Baylor chased shooters off the arc, limiting Texas Tech to 3-for-8 from three in the second half.

With space available in the paint, JT Toppin imposed his will. The sophomore scored 13 of his 22 points after halftime. He repeatedly punished Baylor on the interior and reinforced why Texas Tech is so difficult to defend when all options are firing.

Watts Perfect Compliment to Toppin

Amid the record-setting shooting and Toppin’s interior dominance, Watts delivered his milestone moment in fitting fashion. He finished the night with 13 points and seven rebounds, pushing his career total past 1,000 points.

There was no dramatic pause or spotlight-seeking celebration. Instead, the moment blended naturally into the flow of the game, much like Watts’ role within the program. His milestone reflects years of consistency that have made him a trusted presence in Lubbock.

While Watts reached a career benchmark, Toppin continues to author one of the most dominant seasons in the country. His résumé includes a recent stretch of seven straight double-doubles, highlighted by a 27-point, 13-rebound performance against BYU, and a season-high 41 points and 15 rebounds in a double-overtime win over Arizona State.

Toppin has scored in double figures in 28 games, including 15 straight, earning accolades such as Consensus All-America Second Team honors, Big 12 Player of the Year, Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, AP National Player of the Week, and Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist recognition.

The celebration will be brief. No. 12 Texas Tech returns home Saturday to face No. 6 Houston at 5:30 p.m. inside United Supermarkets Arena. The day will begin with ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm. And it will make its first on-campus stop of the season and its first visit to Lubbock since 2018.

