How to Watch No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders Take on No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones
Riding a two-game winning streak despite being without their best player, the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders endure one last top five ranked opponent on the road before the season's end when they travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones.
The Red Raiders load the bus just a couple of days removed from an 80-68 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats, while the Cyclones are fresh off of a road win over the Utah Utes last Tuesday.
Texas Tech and Iowa State both sit tied for second in the Big 12 rankings with an 11-4 conference record, behind only the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats.
Red Raiders vs. Cyclones
The Red Raiders have seen a shift in on-court leadership since losing JT Toppin to a torn ACL in their most recent loss against the Arizona State Sun Devils, but despite their star big man being on the shelf, Texas Tech has held their own these past two games, taking wins in both by double digits.
Iowa State has won three of their last five contests, coming up short against the BYU Cougars back on February 21 in a 79-69 affair.
With Toppin out, Christian Anderson now leads the Red Raiders in points as well as assists, with 19.6 and 7.7, respectively.
How To Watch the Action
- Who: No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders 21-7 (11-4 Big 12) vs. No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones 24-4 (11-4 Big 12)
- When: Saturday, February 21, at 1:30 PM
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX
- TV/Streaming: FOX
- Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network
About the Coaches
Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023.
T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State: Otzelberger is in the midst of his fifth season with the Cyclones, having made it to the Round of 32 in last year's NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 6-seeded Ole Miss. Otzelberger has taken Iowa State to the tournament in each of his first four years, making it as far as the Sweet 16 in 2022 and 2024. Before taking charge in Ames, the coach led the UNLV Rebels from 2019 to 2021 and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits from 2016 to 2019.
