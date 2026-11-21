The Red Raiders are one of the hottest teams in the country, as they sit at 5-0 heading into a crucial matchup against a stacked Louisville roster. It's a game in which Texas Tech can remove all doubt with another ranked win added to their resume, after defeating Illinois at home weeks ago.

Cruz Davis Continues to Impress

Texas Tech is coming off an 86-41 win over New Orleans this past Wednesday and is one of the hottest teams in the Big 12. Hofstra transfer Cruz Davis is playing at a National Player of the Year level, as he leads Texas Tech in just about every major statistical category. Cruz leads the Red Raiders in points (16.4), rebounds (5.2), assists (5.0), and steals (3.0).

Nov 14, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Cruz Davis (3) brings the ball up court against the Stonehill Skyhawks in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis is profiling as an all-around player for the Red Raiders, as he is both one of their most prolific and skilled scorers and one of the most talented perimeter defenders in the country. Davis currently ranks tied for eighth in the country in steals per game (3.0). If Davis can continue to play the way we've seen through this early stretch for Texas Tech, there could seriously be talks about Davis being the best player in college basketball.

Stacking elite performances together against top-tier opponents, as we've seen from Davis, could be the key to Texas Tech making a deep run come March. He'll face a tough test against Louisville in Las Vegas, in what will be an opportunity for Davis to show the country that he is legit.

Texas Tech in the Top 5?

Speaking of national recognition, the Red Raiders should also fly up the rankings yet again, following many of the top teams losing before the second AP poll of the season. Texas Tech currently sits at No. 9 overall, but with all of Florida, Michigan State, UConn, and Duke losing, and currently ranked ahead of Texas Tech, you have to imagine that the Red Raiders could jump into the top five come Monday.

Nov 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland visits with Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Josiah Moseley (2) during a time out in the first half of the game against the LSU New Orleans Privateers at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Illinois' dismantling of Duke on the road, Texas Tech's win over the Illini continues to look more impressive, and the recognition they get from the committee should reflect that.

It's early on in the season, but all signs point towards a very impressive team in Texas Tech that may be able to compete for a national championship. The Red Raiders have a great balance of experience and youth, along with arguably one of the best coaches in college basketball, giving them championship-like DNA.

There's a long road ahead, but the matchup against Louisville at the Players' Era tournament marks another great opportunity for the Red Raiders to perform on a national stage.

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