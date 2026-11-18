Texas has 25 Division I men’s basketball teams, and this is the first ranking of all 25 teams for this season.

American Conference: North Texas Mean Green, Rice Owls, and UTSA Roadrunners

Atlantic Coast Conference: SMU Mustangs

Big 12 Conference: Baylor Bears, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech, and TCU Horned Frogs

Conference USA: Sam Houston Bearkats

Mountain West: UTEP Miners

Southeastern Conference: Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns

Southland Conference: East Texas A&M Lions, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, Incarnate Word Cardinals, Lamar Cardinals, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, East Texas A&M Lions, and Houston Christian Huskies

Southwestern Athletic Conference: Prairie View A&M Panthers and Texas Southern Tigers

Pac 12 Conference: Texas State Bobcats

United Athletic Conference: UT Arlington Mavericks, Abilene Christian Wildcats, and Tarleton State Texans

There are college basketball ranking systems, and they rank all 25 Division 1 Texas men's college basketball teams.



College basketball rankings come in two big categories: results-based (what happened) and predictive (what should happen). That distinction becomes important when you are trying to figure out why a team might be ranked 68th in one ranking and 71st in another.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI)

ESPN has its own forecasting methodology called BPI. The aim is to be a tool that projects forward to predict game outcomes and the overall success of the season for each Division I basketball team.

So how it works is that it uses offensive and defensive efficiency like KenPom. But it also factors in things like player availability (injuries or suspensions) and how far along they are in the season in terms of wins and losses to figure out each team’s projected success.

This ranking is best for comparing "Strength of Record" and for making predictions for each game as the season unfolds.

BartTorvik (T-Rank)

Some bracketologists and college basketball experts frequently claim that Bart Torvik's website is an open-source, customizable version of KenPom. This ranking aims to provide extremely clear data with "tempo-free"-like statistics and analysis.

Bart Torvik's primary metric is T-Rank. Many bracketologists believe that this site's "Time Filter" is its best feature. Teams' performance during the past month or since a player's injury is visible. Additionally, "Wins Above Bubble" (WAB) indicates the number of wins a team has over an average bubble team on the same schedule.

TeamRankings.com

This website is a data-driven powerhouse that examines ranks using bracketology data analysis and points per game margin. The objective is to provide objective power ratings that may be used to determine a team's chances of winning and how each eligible team in its bracket is predicted to be seeded by the NCAA.

It operates by using a complex regression model that considers factors including returning players, coaching changes, and the program's historical performance. On a neutral court, the "Predictive Rating" shows the anticipated margin of victory over an average team.

As of the second week of November, these are the rankings of every team in the state of Texas.

No. 25 Prairie View A&M

Their ranking among the publications out of 365 Division 1 teams this season.



BPI: 347

Barttorvik: 319

Team Ranking: 272

No. 24 Incarnate Word

Their ranking among three publications out of 365 Division 1 teams in the first state of Texas power rankings.

BPI: 333

Barttorvik: 335

Team Ranking: 343

No. 23 Texas Southern

Their ranking among publications out of 365 Division 1 men college basketball teams.

BPI: 323

Barttorvik: 340

Team Ranking: 340

No. 22 Abilene Christian

The Wildcats ranking among the other 24 state of Texas teams with a Division 1 men's basketball team.

BPI: 290

Barttorvik: 273

Team Ranking: 277

No. 21 UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

The Vaqueros rankings among the other Division 1 teams in the state of Texas.

BPI: 281

Barttorvik: 261

Team Ranking: 269

No. 20 East Texas A&M Lions

The Lions would have been ranked higher with their two impressive season-opening wins but have lost two games recently.

BPI: 282

Barttorvik: 198

Team Ranking: 279

No. 19 Houston Christian

Their ranking among the three publications used out of 365 Division 1 teams this season.

BPI: 256

Barttorvik: 259

Team Ranking: 217

No. 18 UTSA

The Roadrunners ranked among the three listed publications out of the 365 Division 1 teams in the first state of Texas power rankings.

BPI: 242

Barttorvik: 229

Team Ranking: 262

No. 17 UT Arlington Mavericks

The Mavericks ranking among the other 24 state-of-Texas teams with a Division 1 basketball team.

BPI: 226

Barttorvik: 211

Team Ranking: 210



No. 16 Tarleton State Texans

The Texans rankings among the other Division 1 teams in the state of Texas.

BPI: 243

Barttorvik: 153

Team Ranking: 203

No. 15 Rice

Rice lost at home to East Texas A&M, but the metric rankings have the Owls ranked higher.

BPI: 199

Barttorvik: 231

Team Ranking: 237

No. 14 Lamar

The Cardinals ranked among the three publications used in these power rankings out of 365 Division 1 teams this season.

BPI: 175

Barttorvik: 219

Team Ranking: 198



No. 13 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders

The Islanders ranked among the other 24 state of Texas teams with a Division 1 men's basketball team.

BPI: 185

Barttorvik: 205

Team Ranking: 202

No. 12 UTEP

The Miners ranked among the three publications used out of 365 Division 1 teams this season.

BPI: 176

Barttorvik: 148

Team Ranking: 173

No. 11 Sam Houston State

The Bearkats ranked among the three listed publications out of the 365 Division 1 teams in the first state of Texas power rankings.

BPI: 139

Barttorvik: 146

Team Ranking: 156

Here is a look at the top ten Division 1 men's basketball teams in Texas in the first power rankings of the season.

No. 10. Stephen F. Austin

BPI: 128

Barttorvik: 136

Team Ranking: 133

No. 9 North Texas

BPI: 98

Barttorvik: 121

Team Ranking: 109

No. 8 Texas State

BPI: 95

Barttorvik: 108

Team Ranking: 103

No. 7 SMU

BPI: 76

Barttorvik: 51

Team Ranking: 71

No. 6 TCU

BPI: 45

Barttorvik: 66

Team Ranking: 51

The top five state of Texas teams in the first season's power rankings.

No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies

BPI: 28

Barttorvik: 25

Team Ranking: 21

No. 4 Baylor

BPI: 25

Barttorvik: 39

Team Ranking: 26

No. 3 Texas

BPI: 6

Barttorvik: 20

Team Ranking: 10

No. 2 Texas Tech

BPI: 10

Barttorvik: 12

Team Ranking: 11

No. 1 Houston

BPI: 5

Barttorvik: 3

Team Ranking: 6

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