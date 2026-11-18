The Season's First State of Texas College Basketball Power Rankings
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Texas has 25 Division I men’s basketball teams, and this is the first ranking of all 25 teams for this season.
American Conference: North Texas Mean Green, Rice Owls, and UTSA Roadrunners
Atlantic Coast Conference: SMU Mustangs
Big 12 Conference: Baylor Bears, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech, and TCU Horned Frogs
Conference USA: Sam Houston Bearkats
Mountain West: UTEP Miners
Southeastern Conference: Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns
Southland Conference: East Texas A&M Lions, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, Incarnate Word Cardinals, Lamar Cardinals, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, East Texas A&M Lions, and Houston Christian Huskies
Southwestern Athletic Conference: Prairie View A&M Panthers and Texas Southern Tigers
Pac 12 Conference: Texas State Bobcats
United Athletic Conference: UT Arlington Mavericks, Abilene Christian Wildcats, and Tarleton State Texans
There are college basketball ranking systems, and they rank all 25 Division 1 Texas men's college basketball teams.
College basketball rankings come in two big categories: results-based (what happened) and predictive (what should happen). That distinction becomes important when you are trying to figure out why a team might be ranked 68th in one ranking and 71st in another.
ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI)
ESPN has its own forecasting methodology called BPI. The aim is to be a tool that projects forward to predict game outcomes and the overall success of the season for each Division I basketball team.
So how it works is that it uses offensive and defensive efficiency like KenPom. But it also factors in things like player availability (injuries or suspensions) and how far along they are in the season in terms of wins and losses to figure out each team’s projected success.
This ranking is best for comparing "Strength of Record" and for making predictions for each game as the season unfolds.
BartTorvik (T-Rank)
Some bracketologists and college basketball experts frequently claim that Bart Torvik's website is an open-source, customizable version of KenPom. This ranking aims to provide extremely clear data with "tempo-free"-like statistics and analysis.
Bart Torvik's primary metric is T-Rank. Many bracketologists believe that this site's "Time Filter" is its best feature. Teams' performance during the past month or since a player's injury is visible. Additionally, "Wins Above Bubble" (WAB) indicates the number of wins a team has over an average bubble team on the same schedule.
TeamRankings.com
This website is a data-driven powerhouse that examines ranks using bracketology data analysis and points per game margin. The objective is to provide objective power ratings that may be used to determine a team's chances of winning and how each eligible team in its bracket is predicted to be seeded by the NCAA.
It operates by using a complex regression model that considers factors including returning players, coaching changes, and the program's historical performance. On a neutral court, the "Predictive Rating" shows the anticipated margin of victory over an average team.
As of the second week of November, these are the rankings of every team in the state of Texas.
No. 25 Prairie View A&M
Their ranking among the publications out of 365 Division 1 teams this season.
BPI: 347
Barttorvik: 319
Team Ranking: 272
No. 24 Incarnate Word
Their ranking among three publications out of 365 Division 1 teams in the first state of Texas power rankings.
BPI: 333
Barttorvik: 335
Team Ranking: 343
No. 23 Texas Southern
Their ranking among publications out of 365 Division 1 men college basketball teams.
BPI: 323
Barttorvik: 340
Team Ranking: 340
No. 22 Abilene Christian
The Wildcats ranking among the other 24 state of Texas teams with a Division 1 men's basketball team.
BPI: 290
Barttorvik: 273
Team Ranking: 277
No. 21 UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
The Vaqueros rankings among the other Division 1 teams in the state of Texas.
BPI: 281
Barttorvik: 261
Team Ranking: 269
No. 20 East Texas A&M Lions
The Lions would have been ranked higher with their two impressive season-opening wins but have lost two games recently.
BPI: 282
Barttorvik: 198
Team Ranking: 279
No. 19 Houston Christian
Their ranking among the three publications used out of 365 Division 1 teams this season.
BPI: 256
Barttorvik: 259
Team Ranking: 217
No. 18 UTSA
The Roadrunners ranked among the three listed publications out of the 365 Division 1 teams in the first state of Texas power rankings.
BPI: 242
Barttorvik: 229
Team Ranking: 262
No. 17 UT Arlington Mavericks
The Mavericks ranking among the other 24 state-of-Texas teams with a Division 1 basketball team.
BPI: 226
Barttorvik: 211
Team Ranking: 210
No. 16 Tarleton State Texans
The Texans rankings among the other Division 1 teams in the state of Texas.
BPI: 243
Barttorvik: 153
Team Ranking: 203
No. 15 Rice
Rice lost at home to East Texas A&M, but the metric rankings have the Owls ranked higher.
BPI: 199
Barttorvik: 231
Team Ranking: 237
No. 14 Lamar
The Cardinals ranked among the three publications used in these power rankings out of 365 Division 1 teams this season.
BPI: 175
Barttorvik: 219
Team Ranking: 198
No. 13 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders
The Islanders ranked among the other 24 state of Texas teams with a Division 1 men's basketball team.
BPI: 185
Barttorvik: 205
Team Ranking: 202
No. 12 UTEP
The Miners ranked among the three publications used out of 365 Division 1 teams this season.
BPI: 176
Barttorvik: 148
Team Ranking: 173
No. 11 Sam Houston State
The Bearkats ranked among the three listed publications out of the 365 Division 1 teams in the first state of Texas power rankings.
BPI: 139
Barttorvik: 146
Team Ranking: 156
Here is a look at the top ten Division 1 men's basketball teams in Texas in the first power rankings of the season.
No. 10. Stephen F. Austin
BPI: 128
Barttorvik: 136
Team Ranking: 133
No. 9 North Texas
BPI: 98
Barttorvik: 121
Team Ranking: 109
No. 8 Texas State
BPI: 95
Barttorvik: 108
Team Ranking: 103
No. 7 SMU
BPI: 76
Barttorvik: 51
Team Ranking: 71
No. 6 TCU
BPI: 45
Barttorvik: 66
Team Ranking: 51
The top five state of Texas teams in the first season's power rankings.
No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies
BPI: 28
Barttorvik: 25
Team Ranking: 21
No. 4 Baylor
BPI: 25
Barttorvik: 39
Team Ranking: 26
No. 3 Texas
BPI: 6
Barttorvik: 20
Team Ranking: 10
No. 2 Texas Tech
BPI: 10
Barttorvik: 12
Team Ranking: 11
No. 1 Houston
BPI: 5
Barttorvik: 3
Team Ranking: 6
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Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.