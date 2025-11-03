Lady Raiders Begin New Season with Matchup Against North Carolina A&T
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are ready to open a brand-new season. The team is about to tip off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. So in a few hours, inside the United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Team Experience Sets National Standard
Few teams in college basketball can match the level of experience the Lady Raiders bring into the 2025–26 campaign. The squad collectively boasts 831 games played and 18,204 minutes on the court. They are making Texas Tech the second-most experienced Power Four team in the country, just behind TCU’s 906 games and 19,930 minutes.
The Lady Raiders also rank ahead of Clemson by more than 1,000 total minutes. It was a testament to their veteran-heavy roster that features 11 upperclassmen and nine seniors.
Bailey Maupin’s Leadership and Record-Setting Pace
At the heart of the Lady Raiders’ identity is senior guard Bailey Maupin. She is a consistent scorer entering her fourth year in Lubbock. Maupin is coming off a career-best season in which she scored 505 total points, along with 158 field goals, 47 three-pointers, 142 free throws, 82 assists, and 40 steals.
Maupin was selected as one of 64 women’s basketball student-athletes nationwide for the 2025–26 Kay Yow Servant Leader Award. She represents one of only four Big 12 players to receive the distinction, joining Baylor’s Ella Brow, BYU’s Hattie Ogden, and Oklahoma State’s Achol Akot.
The Lady Raiders’ backcourt gets a boost from senior transfer Gemma Nunez, who brings elite passing ability from Campbell University. Nunez dished out 217 assists last season, ranking fourth nationally in total assists and eighth in assists per game (6.2).
Defensively, Sarengbe Sanogo anchors the frontcourt after leading Texas Tech with 53 blocks last season, the most since Brittany Brewer’s 127 in 2019–20. Her twin sister, Mariam Sanogo, also led her team in blocks at Canisius. Senior transfer Jada Malone from Texas A&M adds another layer of efficiency, shooting 56 percent from the field over her career, including 62.6 percent last season.
Team USA Silver Medal Run Provides Momentum
The Lady Raiders enter the season with added confidence following their standout performance representing Team USA at the 2025 FISU World University Games in Germany. They won key matchups against Germany, Chinese Taipei, Finland, and Hungary to reach the gold medal game, ultimately earning silver after an 81–69 loss to China.
Rising star Jalynn Bristow shined throughout the tournament, averaging 12.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, shooting an impressive 58.2 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. Now let's see what wonders they are about to do.
