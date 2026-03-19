March Madness Returns for Texas Tech Lady Raiders in Clash with Villanova

For the first time in 13 years, the dance is returning to Lubbock. The Texas Tech Lady Raiders have officially punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The team will be ending a postseason drought that stretched back to 2013 and signaling a long-awaited return to national relevance.

Texas Tech Lady Raiders Return to NCAA Tournament After 13 Years

It has been a season of staggering highs and historic breakthroughs, though the Lady Raiders enter the tournament bracket facing a sudden surge of late-season turbulence. As they prepare to take the floor in Baton Rouge, the mission is clear. Rediscover the magic that fueled their 19-0 start and prove that this program is ready to reclaim its place among the elite.

The Lady Raiders are set to open their tournament journey as a 7-seed, facing off against the 10-seeded Villanova Wildcats in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The high-stakes clash is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The winner of the Texas Tech vs. Villanova battle will move on to face either the defending national powerhouse and 2-seed LSU or the 15-seeded Jacksonville. For the Lady Raiders, the path through Baton Rouge is steep, but the opportunity to reset their momentum on the national stage is exactly what this veteran squad needs.

Statistically, the 2025-26 campaign has been a revelation. Texas Tech finished the regular season with a 25-7 overall record and a 12-6 mark in Big 12 play, securing a tie for fourth in one of the nation’s most grueling conferences.

This marks the program’s 21st NCAA Tournament appearance, bringing with it a rich legacy that includes a 30-19 all-time tournament record. Their last appearance came on March 23, 2013, when they suffered a narrow 71-70 loss to South Florida.

The resurgence has been powered by a potent blend of explosive scoring and lockdown defense. All-Big 12 First Team selection Bailey Maupin, averaging 15.1 points per game, and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Snudda Collins, averaging 14.8, have formed a dynamic one-two punch capable of changing games in a matter of minutes.

Defensively, the Lady Raiders have imposed their will on opponents all season long. Jalynn Bristow has anchored the effort with 68 blocks and 40 steals, while Gemma Nunez and Denae Fritz have added 67 and 64 steals, respectively, consistently disrupting opposing offenses and turning defense into scoring opportunities.

This season delivered the most overall wins since 2003-04, the most Big 12 wins since 2004-05, and the program’s highest conference finish since 2012-13. These are not small steps forward. They are giant leaps that have reshaped expectations around the program.

Head Coach Krista Gerlich has been the driving force behind it all. Named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the first time in her career, she guided the Lady Raiders to the best start in school history at 19-0 and kept them ranked in the AP Top 25 for 11 straight weeks.

Texas Tech secured four wins over Top 25 teams, including three against the Top 15. Most notably, they completed a season sweep of Baylor for the first time since 2003-04, snapping a 31-game Baylor winning streak that dated back to 2011.

Late-Season Struggles Add Urgency Ahead of March Madness

As strong as the season has been, the Lady Raiders are entering March Madness with questions to answer. Over their last six games, they have gone 2-4, a stretch that has exposed cracks at a critical time.

The recent slide was punctuated by a second-round exit in the Big 12 Tournament, where they fell to Kansas State by seven points. In a loss to Oklahoma State, Texas Tech was outrebounded 36-26. Even in a high-shooting performance against Colorado. That's where the team shot 59 percent from the field. And they managed just 18 total rebounds.

Against Kansas, the three-point percentage dropped to 20 percent. They contributed to a difficult fourth quarter where the offense stalled at the worst possible moment. A win over Arizona State was overshadowed by 21 turnovers, a number that cannot follow them into tournament play. Against Kansas State, a 10-point third-quarter lead disappeared as the Lady Raiders shot just 2-for-16 in the fourth.

Texas Tech remains No. 25 in the AP poll, and its full body of work reflects a team capable of competing with anyone in the field. Now, the focus shifts to Baton Rouge. The matchup with Villanova offers a fresh start, a chance to leave behind the recent turbulence and rediscover the identity that defined their 19-0 run.

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