No. 18 Texas Tech Lady Raiders Roll Past Houston on the Road

The No. 18 Texas Tech Lady Raiders made a loud statement away from home Saturday night. The whole team collectively delivered a dominant 85–61 win over the Houston Cougars at the Fertitta Center. In a game that showcased exactly why Texas Tech is one of the most dangerous teams in the Big 12. The Lady Raiders combined sharp shooting, relentless defense, and impressive depth to control the contest from start to finish.

Texas Tech Lady Raiders Turn Defense into Offense

With the victory, Texas Tech improved to 22–3 overall and 9–3 in Big 12 play. They continued to build momentum as the season moved into its most critical stretch.

Texas Tech’s identity was on full display, especially on the defensive end. The Lady Raiders forced an eye-popping 32 turnovers and made Houston pay for every mistake, converting those miscues into 40 points. Texas Tech finished with 17 steals and 19 assists. The Lady Raiders also knocked down 11 three-pointers.

Senior Bailey Maupin was the engine behind Texas Tech’s offensive explosion. Maupin poured in a game-high 25 points while shooting 7-for-13 from the field, delivering one of her most efficient performances of the season. She caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling a career-high five three-pointers, including a momentum-swinging buzzer-beater to end the first half.

Maupin pulled down a team-high six rebounds and added two assists and two steals. The performance marked her 22nd double-digit scoring game of the season and her fourth time topping the 20-point mark, further solidifying her role as a go-to scorer in the Big 12.

While Maupin led the scoring, Gemma Nunez and Jalynn Bristow filled the stat sheet and anchored Texas Tech’s all-around effort. Nunez controlled the offense with a team-best seven assists and recorded a career-high six steals. She finished with 13 points, earning her 17th game this season with five or more assists and her 15th game with at least two steals.

She led the team with four blocks, marking her 16th game of the season with two or more blocks and her third game with five-plus blocks. Bristow also contributed 15 points and five rebounds, giving Texas Tech a strong interior presence on both ends of the floor.

Big Runs Break the Game Open

Houston showed early fight, jumping out to a 7–2 lead and briefly extending it to 9–5. Texas Tech responded quickly. A 9–0 run sparked by Maupin and Bristow flipped the script and pushed the Lady Raiders ahead 21–12 by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Texas Tech tighten its grip on the game. A 10–0 run capped by a Sarengbe Sanogo layup stretched the lead into double digits. Maupin’s deep three at the halftime buzzer sent the Lady Raiders into the locker room with a commanding 44–28 advantage.

The third quarter became a showcase of control. Texas Tech leaned on defense, limited Houston’s opportunities, and entered the final period with a 59–43 lead. In the fourth, the Lady Raiders poured it on, with Denae Fritz and Adlee Blacklock knocking down threes and Mariam Sanogo closing the night with a strong layup.

Texas Tech finished the game shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from beyond the arc. The No. 18 Lady Raiders now turn their focus back to United Supermarkets Arena, where they will host the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

