Houston vs. Utah Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The Houston Cougars are going to once again compete for the national championship, entering the week as the No. 3-ranked team in the country. They're riding a four-game win streak ahead of tonight's game, with their most recent win coming against a tough BYU squad.

Tonight, the Cougars will face the worst team in the Big 12, the Utah Utes, who are 9-14 overall and 1-9 in Big 12 play.

There's little doubt Houston will win, but can the Cougars cover the spread? Let's find out.

Houston vs. Utah Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Houston -17.5 (-102)

Utah +17.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Houston -3000

Utah +1200

Total

OVER 141.5 (-110)

UNDER 141.5 (-110)

Houston vs. Utah How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 10

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Houston Record: 21-2 (9-1 in Big 12)

Utah Record: 9-14 (1-9 in Big 12)

Houston vs. Utah Betting Trends

Houston is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games

The UNDER is 8-3 in Houston's last 11 games

Houston is 18-1 straight up in its last 19 road games

Utah is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Utah's last five games

The OVER is 13-2 in Utah's last 15 home games

Houston vs. Utah Key Player to Watch

Kingston Flemings, G - Houston Cougars

Kingston Flemings is leading Houston in both points per game, averaging 17.1, and assists per game, averaging 5.4, meaning if any team wants any hope of beating the Cougars, they need to find a way to slow down Kingston Flemings. Flemings put up an unbelievable 42 points against a strong Texas Tech team just a few short weeks ago.

Houston vs. Utah Prediction and Pick

This is a game between one of the best defenses in the NFL and one of the worst. The Cougars rank sixth in defensive efficiency, while Utah ranks 300th. Houston also leads the country in effective possession ratio, winning both the turnover battle and rebound differential almost every time they take the court.

The Utes rank just 166th in effective possession ratio, which is going to end up being the difference-maker in who wins this game. I'm not afraid to lay all these points with the Cougars.

Pick: Houston -17.5 (-102) via FanDuel

