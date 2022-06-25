A Pair of Former Red Raiders Land NBA Deals

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have become a college basketball powerhouse in recent years, annually competing for not only Big 12 titles but making deep NCAA Tournament runs as well.

As a result of that success, the Red Raiders are continuing to put players into the NBA, further cementing their status in the college basketball world. On Friday it a pair of Red Raiders signed professional contracts following the 2022 NBA Draft.

Guard Adonis Arms signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets after averaging 9.3 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game over his career as a Red Raider.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year minimum salary contract that essentially works as a training camp invite. It also allows the NBA team to control the G League rights of the player who signed the contract. If a player spends 60 or more days with the NBA team's G League affiliate, that player is eligible for a bonus.

Forward Bryson Williams, who transferred to Texas Tech from UTEP for the final year of his college career, will join the Miami Heat's summer league team. In his one season as a Red Raider Williams was a solid contributor, averaging 14.1 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game.

While there is no guarantee just how long or successful either Arms' or Williams' careers will be at the NBA level, they represent a continuous step for the Red Raiders. Tech can point to guys like them and pitch to recruits that becoming a Red Raider could get you to the NBA.

