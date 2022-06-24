Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams to Join NBA Summer League Team

Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams went undrafted Thursday night through two rounds of the 2022 NBA Draft.



But his NBA journey is just beginning, as the 6-8, 240-pound Fresno, California native will be joining the Miami Heat in the Vegas Summer League next month, per a report from Sports Illustrated.



The Heat will begin Summer League action against the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics on July 9 at the Cox Pavilion.

Williams was Texas Tech's leading scorer last season with 14.1 points per game. He added 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 53.5 percent from the floor. Williams played two seasons apiece at Fresno State and UTEP before transferring to Lubbock for a fifth collegiate season.

He was vital in helping coach Mark Adams' squad advance to the Sweet 16, where they fell 78-73 to the Duke Blue Devils, playing 34 minutes and posting 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 8-16 shooting.

By far his best game of the season came in a thrilling 94-91 double-overtime loss on the road against the fifth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 24. Williams had a team-high 33 points on an efficient 14-19 shooing and went 4-4 from 3-point range. He also added five rebounds.

The Red Raiders had a player selected in each draft from 2018-2020. Before that, Tech didn’t see a former Red Raider get drafted since the late Andre Emmett was selected 35th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Settle SuperSonics, who then traded his rights to the Memphis Grizzlies

