Red Raiders Men's Hoops vs. No. 21 Baylor Bears: Live Game Updates

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) are back in action on Tuesday night as they are set to host the No. 21 Baylor Bears (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup.

It is safe to say that the start of Big 12 play has not been kind to the Red Raiders, as they find themselves riding an ugly five-game losing streak to an 0-5 start in conference play.

They've suffered a mix of close losses, such as their 74-72 loss to Texas most recently, and blowout losses, as seen in their 84-50 loss against Iowa State. Simply put, they have been inconsistent to start conference play but unable to record a win.

The Bears, though, enter Tuesday night on a two-game winning streak with a five-point win over West Virginia followed by a 16-point blowout of Oklahoma State.

These two teams sport high-powered offenses, with the Red Raiders averaging 76.2 points per game to the Bears' 80.6. They are both stout defensively, too, allowing opponents to score 65.5 and 69.6 points per game respectively.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Red Raiders host the Bears from United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday night.

Live updates will be available shortly after tip off.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here