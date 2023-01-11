Red Raiders Men's Hoops Blown Out by No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones 84-50

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team has started the season 0-4 in Big 12 play after an 84-50 drubbing at the hands of the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

"Patience is gone," Texas Tech head coach said. "We are in urgency mode. We're going to have to make some major changes. Mainly in effort, attitude and toughness. It takes a lot of effort and work to get this turned around. This is a wake-up call."



Iowa State led the entire game and was able to take a 29-20 halftime lead with the help of a 20-3 run to end the first frame.

De'Vion Harmon led all Red Raiders with 14 points, five steals, four assists, and five rebounds, shooting 6-for-13 from the field. Tech struggled all night shooting the ball and made just 36.5 percent of their shots while going just 5-of-26 from 3-point range.

Pop Isaacs returned from concussion protocol to score 10, while Kevin Obanor added seven.

Gabe Kalscheur led the Cyclones with 25 points including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, while Jaren Holmes added 15. The Cyclones shot a combined 49.3 percent from the field.

Next up for the Red Raiders are the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at the Moody Center in Austin.

