Red Raiders Men's Hoops vs. Texas Longhorns: Live Game Updates

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) are back in action on Saturday night as they hit the road to take on Big 12 rivals, the Texas Longhorns (14-2, 3-1 Big 12).

To say the Red Raiders have struggled out of the gate in conference play would definitely be an understatement. They sport an 0-4 Big 12 record, with their most recent loss an 84-50 blowout at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones.

Now, they look to avoid a disastrous 0-5 against a tough Texas team. The Longhorns are coming off a gritty 79-75 win over the TCU Horned Frogs, which saw them erase an 18-point deficit.

Both teams love to put up points in bunches, with the Longhorns averaging 82.1 points per game and the Red Raiders averaging 76.6 points. They are both stout defensively, as well, holding opponents to 65.8 and 65.1 points per game respectively.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Red Raiders hit the road for a Big 12 showdown on the road against the Longhorns.

Live updates will be available here shortly after the tip off.

