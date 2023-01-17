Red Raiders Men's Hoops vs. No. 21 Baylor Bears: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) are back in action on Tuesday night as they are set to host the No. 21 Baylor Bears (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup.

Tuesday's matchup is one between two teams on seemingly completely different trajectories. The Bears enter Tuesday night having won two in a row after starting conference play 0-3, while the Red Raiders are 0-5 against the Big 12 and desperately need a win to get back on track.

Their latest loss was yet another close one that saw a second half slip away, with the Red Raiders giving up a nine-point halftime lead in their 74-72 loss on the road against the Texas Longhorns.

As for Baylor, its two straight wins have come in a five-point win over West Virginia followed by a 16-point blowout of Oklahoma State.

These two teams sport high-powered offenses, with the Red Raiders averaging 76.2 points per game to the Bears' 80.6. They are both stout defensively, too, allowing opponents to score 65.5 and 69.6 points per game respectively.

WHAT: Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (12-5, 2-3 Big 12)

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas (15,098)

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, 8 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: ESPNU

RADIO: Texas Tech Radio Network

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Texas Tech - 2.5

TOTAL: 143

MONEYLINE: Texas Tech -143, Baylor +110

