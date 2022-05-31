Skip to main content

Red Raiders Basketball: Bryson Williams Gets Magic Workout

The 2022 First Team All-Big 12 power forward is working out with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday

Texas Tech Red Raiders power forward Bryson Williams was in Orlando for a pre-draft workout with the NBA's Magic on Tuesday.

The Magic have several picks in the 2022 NBA Draft to be held on June 23 in Chicago, including the league's No. 1 overall pick by virtue of the team winning the draft lottery on May 17.

Williams is projected as an early second-round pick, so the Magic could be considering him for either No. 32 or No. 35, as both picks are owned by Orlando.

The 6-8, 235-pounder was a sixth-year senior by virtue of the NCAA's extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and transferred to Tech from UTEP before the start of last season.

In 31 games played for the Red Raiders, Williams scored 14 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1 assist per game. 

On February 22, 2022, Williams surpassed the 2,000-point mark in a 66-42 win over Oklahoma and finished with 13 points. For his extra senior year, Williams received First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team honors from the league's coaches.

During his freshman season at Fresno State, Williams averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He was named runner-up for the Mountain West Freshman of the Year award. As a sophomore, Williams averaged 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and received Third Team All-Mountain West honors. 

For his junior season, followed head coach Rodney Terry and transferred to UTEP, but sat out a year as a redshirt to work on his shooting. In January 2020, Williams posted a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds in an 80–77 overtime win against UTSA. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a junior and was named to the First Team All-Conference USA.

BrysonWilliamsUND
Basketball

Red Raiders Basketball: Bryson Williams Gets Magic Workout

By Timm Hamm29 seconds ago
Untitled_1
Baseball

Red Raiders Baseball Selected for Statesboro Regional

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
andy lopez tech golf
News

NCAA Golf Championships: Texas Tech Slides Into Match Play

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
mahomes
News

Former Red Raiders QB Patrick Mahomes, Wife, Expecting Again

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
ludvig aberg golf
News

Texas Tech Makes it to Fourth Round of NCAA Golf Championship

By Matthew PostinsMay 30, 2022
Corey_Williams_Jr_t800
Recruiting

Corey Williams Jr Commits to Red Raiders

By Red Raider Review StaffMay 29, 2022
darvin ham 3
Basketball

Former Red Raider Darvin Ham Hired as Lakers Coach: The NBA World Reacts

By Timm HammMay 29, 2022
aberg tech golf
News

Texas Tech Makes Up Ground at Men’s NCAA Golf Championships

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022
aberg 2 tech golf
News

Texas Tech Struggles In First Round of NCAA Golf Championship

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022