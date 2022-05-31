Red Raiders Basketball: Bryson Williams Gets Magic Workout

The 2022 First Team All-Big 12 power forward is working out with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday

Texas Tech Red Raiders power forward Bryson Williams was in Orlando for a pre-draft workout with the NBA's Magic on Tuesday.

The Magic have several picks in the 2022 NBA Draft to be held on June 23 in Chicago, including the league's No. 1 overall pick by virtue of the team winning the draft lottery on May 17.

Williams is projected as an early second-round pick, so the Magic could be considering him for either No. 32 or No. 35, as both picks are owned by Orlando.

The 6-8, 235-pounder was a sixth-year senior by virtue of the NCAA's extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and transferred to Tech from UTEP before the start of last season.

In 31 games played for the Red Raiders, Williams scored 14 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1 assist per game.

On February 22, 2022, Williams surpassed the 2,000-point mark in a 66-42 win over Oklahoma and finished with 13 points. For his extra senior year, Williams received First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team honors from the league's coaches.

During his freshman season at Fresno State, Williams averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He was named runner-up for the Mountain West Freshman of the Year award. As a sophomore, Williams averaged 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and received Third Team All-Mountain West honors.

For his junior season, followed head coach Rodney Terry and transferred to UTEP, but sat out a year as a redshirt to work on his shooting. In January 2020, Williams posted a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds in an 80–77 overtime win against UTSA. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a junior and was named to the First Team All-Conference USA.