Red Raiders Men's Hoops Announces Signing of Elite Guards to 2023 Class

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have become a perennial threat in college basketball, and in year two under coach Mark Adams look poised once again to make a deep tournament run in March.

As Adams and the Red Raiders continue to win on the court, he continues to win on the recruiting trail, too. On Tuesday the Red Raiders officially announced the signing of Jason Jackson and Drew Steffe, a pair of talented guards that immediately boost the 2023 recruiting class.

Steffe, a four-year starter at Frisco Memorial High School (TX), enters his season with 1,479 points, 451 rebounds, 311 assists and 197 made 3-pointers in his career. As a junior he was named District 9-5A MVP and TABC First-Team All-State member.

The reason why I am signing with Texas Tech is because of the coaches, the basketball and the school fit, and our amazing fans,” Steffe said. “Every single coach and staff member have treated me like family ever since I started talking to them."

"They’ve showed me how I was going to fit in their system from the day one, and what they were going to do to help get me to the next level."

He has also been named to the District 9-5A First-Team in all three seasons of his high school career so far while helping lead his team to an impressive 70-26 record in three seasons, and Adams is glad to keep him in-state.

"Drew has really good size and is an exceptional 3-point shooter,” Adams said. “He’s a Texas guy and I’m excited that he chose to come to Tech. I think he has a really big future ahead of him here.”

Jackson is a shooting guard out of Sarasota, Florida, whose recruiting process was heavily influenced by assistant coach Al Pinkins.

“Jason is an exceptional athlete who brings a lot to the game,” Adams said. “He’s a great ball handler and makes things happen for his teammates. I think our fans are really going to love watching him play. He’s an exciting basketball player who makes great decisions.”

He chose the Red Raiders over Florida, Houston, LSU, Virginia Tech and Penn State, citing not only their athletic success on the court but their academic fit as a university as well.

“Tech is the best option for me academically and athletically,” Jackson said. “Coach Al made it feel like it could be a great home for me.”

