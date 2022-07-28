Skip to main content

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Texas Tech Underrated?

Mark Adams and the Red Raiders have hauled in some of the country's best talent from the portal and recruiting trail this offseason.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were on the short end of Duke's magic in the Sweet 16 this past March, falling 78-73 at the hands of Mike Krzyzewski in his final tournament run.

Despite falling short of an Elite Eight after staying consistent as one of the best teams in the nation, the Red Raiders are looking for more in 2022-2023. But even after an offseason that saw Tech secure one of the nation's top transfers, Fardaws Aimaq, and getting a commitment from one of the best high school players in North America, Elijah Fisher, is Tech being overlooked headed into the season?

ESPN released its updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 season Tuesday and has Texas Tech ranked at No. 24, two spots lower than where the team was ranked in the previous release. This spot, which might be lower than most fans would expect, puts Tech lower than other Big 12 foes like No. 8 Baylor, No. 6 Kansas, No. 11 Texas, and No. 17 TCU.

Here's what ESPN had to say about the ranking:

The Red Raiders should have one of the best frontcourt duos in the Big 12 next season, with Fardaws Aimaq joining Kevin Obanor up front. Having Aimaq, one of the best rebounders in college basketball, in the post should free up Obanor -- who attempted just one fewer 3-pointer than 2-pointer -- even more to create matchup issues for opponents on the perimeter. Mark Adams will need a few of his newcomers to step up on the perimeter, given he'll likely have next to nothing returning in the backcourt. De'Vion Harmon is a proven producer at two high-major schools, and there's plenty of shooting with the addition of D'Maurian Williams (Gardner-Webb) and Kerwin Walton (North Carolina). Recruit Elijah Fisher and Texas transfer Jaylon Tyson are the X factors.

And ESPN's projected starting five:

-De'Vion Harmon 

-Kerwin Walton 

-Elijah Fisher 

-Kevin Obanor 

-Fardaws Aimaq

Preseason rankings mean little to Mark Adams and staff. Last season, the Red Raiders started the year unranked before rising to as high as No. 9 in the country to go along with a perfect 18-0 record at home.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

USATSI_17939918
Basketball

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Texas Tech Underrated?

By Zach Dimmittjust now
USATSI_16565300
News

Report: Big Ten Exploring Expansion - Is Big 12 Next?

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) celebrates the win over the Brigham Young Cougars at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Red Raiders Week 9 vs. Baylor: Defensive Players to Watch

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Omaha-Biliew
Basketball

Texas Tech Hoops Target Biliew Picks Iowa State

By Timm Hamm9 hours ago
iverson
Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Georgetown: Rematch of Historic '96 Sweet 16

By Zach Dimmitt12 hours ago
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) celebrates the victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys after the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Red Raiders Week 9 vs. Baylor: Offensive Players to Watch

By Matthew PostinsJul 26, 2022 8:56 PM EDT
mcguire
Football

Red Raiders Football 2022: 'Part of Something Special'

By Timm HammJul 26, 2022 12:26 PM EDT
https---wreckemred.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1352366374
Football

Joey McGuire Set Up For Long-Term Success at Texas Tech

By Michael GresserJul 26, 2022 9:43 AM EDT
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda is doused with sports drink by his players in the final seconds of the Bears victory over the Mississippi Rebels in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Red Raiders 2022 Opponent Preview: Week 9, Baylor Bears

By Matthew PostinsJul 25, 2022 11:00 PM EDT