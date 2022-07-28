Way-Too-Early Top 25: Texas Tech Underrated?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were on the short end of Duke's magic in the Sweet 16 this past March, falling 78-73 at the hands of Mike Krzyzewski in his final tournament run.

Despite falling short of an Elite Eight after staying consistent as one of the best teams in the nation, the Red Raiders are looking for more in 2022-2023. But even after an offseason that saw Tech secure one of the nation's top transfers, Fardaws Aimaq, and getting a commitment from one of the best high school players in North America, Elijah Fisher, is Tech being overlooked headed into the season?

ESPN released its updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 season Tuesday and has Texas Tech ranked at No. 24, two spots lower than where the team was ranked in the previous release. This spot, which might be lower than most fans would expect, puts Tech lower than other Big 12 foes like No. 8 Baylor, No. 6 Kansas, No. 11 Texas, and No. 17 TCU.

Here's what ESPN had to say about the ranking:

The Red Raiders should have one of the best frontcourt duos in the Big 12 next season, with Fardaws Aimaq joining Kevin Obanor up front. Having Aimaq, one of the best rebounders in college basketball, in the post should free up Obanor -- who attempted just one fewer 3-pointer than 2-pointer -- even more to create matchup issues for opponents on the perimeter. Mark Adams will need a few of his newcomers to step up on the perimeter, given he'll likely have next to nothing returning in the backcourt. De'Vion Harmon is a proven producer at two high-major schools, and there's plenty of shooting with the addition of D'Maurian Williams (Gardner-Webb) and Kerwin Walton (North Carolina). Recruit Elijah Fisher and Texas transfer Jaylon Tyson are the X factors.

And ESPN's projected starting five:

-De'Vion Harmon

-Kerwin Walton

-Elijah Fisher

-Kevin Obanor

-Fardaws Aimaq

Preseason rankings mean little to Mark Adams and staff. Last season, the Red Raiders started the year unranked before rising to as high as No. 9 in the country to go along with a perfect 18-0 record at home.

