Social Media Reactions to Texas Tech's Win over No. 6 Houston

The Red Raiders beat Houston 90–86 in Lubbock, ending their 16-game conference road winning run. People on social media are talking about things such as the saying, "The toughest team wins."

Following the game, social media generally discussed Texas Tech's victory over No. 6-ranked Houston.

"The Jones" was a thrilling experience and atmosphere for all Texas Tech fans who were there or watching on TV. Many people talked about how the United Supermarkets Arena felt from start to finish and how electric it was despite the unusual cold and snowy conditions outside. Fans undoubtedly discussed the home court advantage, and the media coverage regularly broadcast pictures of the sold-out crowd on X (previously Twitter) and other platforms. People reported that the "crowd" initially created a tense atmosphere for Houston and allowed the Red Raider players to be extra motivated to play well, especially early.

After JT Toppin scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, many people again called him "MVP" and "All-American" on social media, but the attention was amplified by his performance against Houston. Tech fans were overjoyed that he was able to upset Houston's usually powerful frontcourt.

Fans on social media also highlighted Tech's 44–28 rebounding edge as proof of the team's physical presence on the court this season, and Coach Grant McCasland's saying "Toughest Team Wins" is catching on like the saying "Ring the Bells."

On the flip side, a lot of "Coog" fans were disappointed that their 16-game road streak came to an end, but they stated it was understandable to drop a run in a high-level game in Lubbock against another highly ranked team.



They were, however, outraged at Houston's defense due to the Cougars being known for their tough-minded defense. It made numerous Houston fans very unhappy that the team didn't play as hard in the first half after giving up 55 points, which was the most points ever given up in a half by a Kelvin Sampson-coached team in a while.

From a neutral perspective, observers like Jon Rothstein and Jeff Borzello stated that the Big 12 is still the most "cannibalistic" and entertaining college basketball conference this season. One stat of the night that was noted was Borzello discussing how Houston's defense broke apart in the first half, which went viral since it showed how Texas Tech's offense has been excellent in the past. Toppin is a great player, and Rothstein emphasized that he deserves more attention and recognition.

Seeding in the tournament was also discussed as Texas Tech continues to move up the seed line with another quadrant one victory. Right away, bracketologists said Texas Tech could be a 2 or 3 seed because they can beat top-10 teams like Houston and Duke.

Now have a look at all the various social media posts after the Texas Tech victory.

Two things that make for a perfect afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena: 1) a great win by @TexasTechMBB against a Top 10 team and 2) watching our student body and fans come out on a snowy day to show the nation what the best college BB atmosphere looks and sounds like .… pic.twitter.com/i1arlF6Af8 — Lawrence Schovanec (@TexasTechPres) January 25, 2026

Houston Coach Kelvin Samson was blown away by Tech fans with the winter weather in Lubbock



"I was incredibly impressed with Texas Tech's fan base. The weather, for their kids to show up for GameDay. For people who didn't know about Texas Tech, they do. great game for the Big 12" pic.twitter.com/bwmZMXFHOt — Pete Christy (@pchristy11) January 25, 2026

Texas Tech is only the third team to score 90 points in regulation against Houston under Kelvin Sampson -- and the first team besides Memphis (2016 and 2018), per ESPN Research. https://t.co/ItxblgwQzK — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 24, 2026

Underrated play and moment for Texas Tech in the win. Donovan Atwell crashed the boards to create an extra possession and all his teammates were hyping him up when he got to the huddle.



This play isn't going to show up in the box score. It wasn't a basket, rebound, or assist,… pic.twitter.com/FUKeJ9YgnB — Brandon Meeks (@MeeksKnowsBall) January 24, 2026

"I'm not going to sit here and b**** about the referees when they kicked our ass the way they did on the offensive glass."



Houston HC Kelvin Sampson after the Cougars' loss to No. 12 Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/4mVNi40j76 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 24, 2026

Keys to victory for Texas Tech against Houston today:



1. Hold Houston to 33.3% or under from three

2. Force at least 10 turnovers

3. Have a D-Reb % of at least 71.4%



Tech is 16-0 over the last three years when they hit all three targets, but is 0-8 when they hit none. pic.twitter.com/BXpiKqHNUd — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 24, 2026

"I think because we have so much attention on the freshmen class, we are forgetting players like JT Toppin."@JonRothstein points out that JT Toppin is having a better season than last year when he was the @Big12Conference POTY. @TexasTechMBB pic.twitter.com/LyVjj9dwDK — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 24, 2026

NO. 12 TEXAS TECH KNOCKS OFF NO. 6 HOUSTON IN A THRILLER 🍿 pic.twitter.com/b6Xe0HBnmW — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2026

JT TOPPIN WITH A 30-POINT DOUBLE-DOUBLE TO LEAD TEXAS TECH OVER HOUSTON 😮‍💨



It's Toppin's 13th double-double of the season and 44th of his career. pic.twitter.com/RsIoOa9yDd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 24, 2026

With Houston’s loss, Texas Tech snaps the NCAA’s longest active road winning streak at 16. pic.twitter.com/ND1BtyqlUI — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) January 24, 2026

WHAT a week for Texas Tech.



In the last six days, beat Houston and BYU - and have now won 9 of 10.



Only loss during that stretch was at Houston by four.



Also beat Duke during that stretch.



We have ourselves ANOTHER national title contender in the Big 12 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/ASBcdkh4dp — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 24, 2026

Thank you for coming out Red Raider Nation!



Get home safely & stay warm out there 🫶 pic.twitter.com/4KIynGTuGy — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 24, 2026

This has to be the most points allowed in a half under Kelvin Sampson… right? Has to be at least close to it.



51/52/91 1st half splits for Texas Tech is unreal against this Houston defense. pic.twitter.com/jQC1rS8O7I — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) January 24, 2026

Houston Vs Texas Tech is quickly becoming a top 5 Rivalry in College Basketball — Flatland Sports🌵 (@flatland_sports) January 24, 2026

After 80 minutes of basketball and 1 win each:



Texas Tech: 155

Houston: 155



The premier rivalry in the sport. #WreckEm #GoCoogs — Forney Dog 🌵 Ŧ (@maddhombre) January 25, 2026

These are the main takeaways from the game.

Texas Tech snapped Houston's 11-game overall winning streak and its 16-game conference road winning streak. The Red Raiders, with the win is now solely in 2nd place in the Big 12 as Houston is now tied for third place in the conference.

The Red Raiders dropped 55 points in the first half alone, which is extremely unusual to do in a single half against a Kelvin Sampson-led Houston team. The Cougars under Sampson pride themselves on their defense, and Texas Tech found a way offensively to put points on the board.

After Houston led for a good portion of the second half, Texas Tech’s Donovan Atwell hit two massive three-pointers in 34 seconds to give Tech the lead for good with just under six minutes remaining. It wasn't just Toppin who played well against Houston, but his teammates, like Atwell, stepped up big time to give the Red Raiders a well-deserved win.

