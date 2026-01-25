Social Media Reactions to Texas Tech's Win over No. 6 Houston
The Red Raiders beat Houston 90–86 in Lubbock, ending their 16-game conference road winning run. People on social media are talking about things such as the saying, "The toughest team wins."
Following the game, social media generally discussed Texas Tech's victory over No. 6-ranked Houston.
"The Jones" was a thrilling experience and atmosphere for all Texas Tech fans who were there or watching on TV. Many people talked about how the United Supermarkets Arena felt from start to finish and how electric it was despite the unusual cold and snowy conditions outside. Fans undoubtedly discussed the home court advantage, and the media coverage regularly broadcast pictures of the sold-out crowd on X (previously Twitter) and other platforms. People reported that the "crowd" initially created a tense atmosphere for Houston and allowed the Red Raider players to be extra motivated to play well, especially early.
After JT Toppin scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, many people again called him "MVP" and "All-American" on social media, but the attention was amplified by his performance against Houston. Tech fans were overjoyed that he was able to upset Houston's usually powerful frontcourt.
Fans on social media also highlighted Tech's 44–28 rebounding edge as proof of the team's physical presence on the court this season, and Coach Grant McCasland's saying "Toughest Team Wins" is catching on like the saying "Ring the Bells."
On the flip side, a lot of "Coog" fans were disappointed that their 16-game road streak came to an end, but they stated it was understandable to drop a run in a high-level game in Lubbock against another highly ranked team.
They were, however, outraged at Houston's defense due to the Cougars being known for their tough-minded defense. It made numerous Houston fans very unhappy that the team didn't play as hard in the first half after giving up 55 points, which was the most points ever given up in a half by a Kelvin Sampson-coached team in a while.
From a neutral perspective, observers like Jon Rothstein and Jeff Borzello stated that the Big 12 is still the most "cannibalistic" and entertaining college basketball conference this season. One stat of the night that was noted was Borzello discussing how Houston's defense broke apart in the first half, which went viral since it showed how Texas Tech's offense has been excellent in the past. Toppin is a great player, and Rothstein emphasized that he deserves more attention and recognition.
Seeding in the tournament was also discussed as Texas Tech continues to move up the seed line with another quadrant one victory. Right away, bracketologists said Texas Tech could be a 2 or 3 seed because they can beat top-10 teams like Houston and Duke.
Now have a look at all the various social media posts after the Texas Tech victory.
These are the main takeaways from the game.
Texas Tech snapped Houston's 11-game overall winning streak and its 16-game conference road winning streak. The Red Raiders, with the win is now solely in 2nd place in the Big 12 as Houston is now tied for third place in the conference.
The Red Raiders dropped 55 points in the first half alone, which is extremely unusual to do in a single half against a Kelvin Sampson-led Houston team. The Cougars under Sampson pride themselves on their defense, and Texas Tech found a way offensively to put points on the board.
After Houston led for a good portion of the second half, Texas Tech’s Donovan Atwell hit two massive three-pointers in 34 seconds to give Tech the lead for good with just under six minutes remaining. It wasn't just Toppin who played well against Houston, but his teammates, like Atwell, stepped up big time to give the Red Raiders a well-deserved win.
