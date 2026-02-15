Social Media Reactions to Texas Tech's Road Win over No. 1 Arizona

Texas Tech's social media had a flurry of activity after the No. 16-ranked Red Raiders defeated No. 1 Arizona 78-75 in overtime. They defeated a top-ranked team for just the third time in Tech's basketball history. They went on the road in front of a packed McKale Memorial Center and pulled off the upset.

"Wreck 'Em" pride, Valentine's Day jokes, and awe at the remarkable performance on the basketball court were all present on social media.

JT Toppin, a forward who had an incredible game with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and no turnovers, received the majority of the individual social media posts with a "season-defining win," according to national experts Matt Norlander and Jeff Goodman. Many said that Toppin was the first player to achieve those numbers against a top-ranked team in almost two decades.

Per CBS Sports research: JT Toppin is only the second player in the last 30 years with at least 30 points and 12 boards against a No. 1 team.



Luke Maye's 30 and 15 vs. Duke in 2019 is the other. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 15, 2026

Toppin was "on a different level," according to the "Big 12 Conference" report, and many Lubbock fans agreed.

JT Toppin is only the 2nd player in Big 12 History with a 30+ point Double-Double vs an AP No. 1 Team. — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 15, 2026

Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire joined in on the festivities on X (formerly Twitter) by posting his signature tweet, "Let's gooooooooooooo!!!! #WreckEm."

The team's three significant victories this season—on a neutral court against Duke, on their home court against Houston, and now on the road against Arizona—were immediately cited by fans and college basketball media analysts. They claimed their team had three of the most impressive victories in the nation, and that doesn't include their victory against BYU. Another slogan that became viral on social media was "The Toughest Team Wins." People heard McCasland's catchphrase everywhere. Because Tech outscored Arizona in overtime, fans used the hashtag #TTW to highlight how difficult the victory was.

Many supporters commented that after resolving the team's defense issues from the beginning of the season, Grant McCasland had "arrived" as a top-tier coach. He received a lot of positive comments on social media.

Here now is a look at some of the most viewed social media posts.

DOWN GOES NUMBER ONE 😱



No. 16 Texas Tech goes into Tucson and knocks off No. 1 Arizona‼️ pic.twitter.com/0ytzZkvTiX — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2026

Texas Tech can beat anyone, anywhere.



The Red Raiders now hold wins over:



#1 Arizona (Away)

#3 Houston (Home)

#4 Duke (MSG)



A team NOBODY wants to play. pic.twitter.com/baYgnBqJyh — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 15, 2026

This game felt like March 🔥



Texas Tech and Arizona were trading haymakers late in this battle 🪣 pic.twitter.com/FJXstGx2Vp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 15, 2026

Took down #1 in their house. Going to sleep dreaming about this one 💤



🎥 Highlights | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/fGGoCI5TAZ — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 15, 2026

Texas Tech takes down No. 1 on the road ‼️#Big12MBB | @TexasTechMBB pic.twitter.com/AvAhyjX2EW — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 15, 2026

A seismic win for Texas Tech at Arizona.



This offsets the Red Raiders' home loss to Kansas a few weeks ago.



And Donovan Atwell?



THE LEAST APPRECIATED TRANSFER IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL.



31 and 13 for JT Toppin.



His life = video game. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 15, 2026

What is next for Texas Tech following their win over Arizona?

Their next three games are very manageable. They travel to play Arizona State on Tuesday in a game that they will be favored to win, as the Sun Devils are only 4-8 in conference play. The Red Raiders then host Kansas State on Saturday, which should be a win due to the Wildcats having only won one Big 12 game this season. Their third game will be against Cincinnati and even though that will be the most challenging game of this three-game stretch, Texas Tech will be favored at home, as the Bearkats have a losing record in conference play.

Where does Texas Tech stand among the various metrics and analysis rankings?

KenPom Ranking (2/15): 16



ESPN's BPI Ranking (2/15): 19



NET Ranking (2/15): 16



T-Rank (Barttorvik) (2/15): 11



Evan Miya Ranking (2/15): 11

Texas Tech has solidified a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament at this time and the latest bracketology reports will reflect it. The Red Raiders have seven Quad 1 victories as well as three wins over teams in the top four on the NET rankings. They have quality losses against Kansas, Houston, Purdue, and Illinois. The Red Raiders should win their next three games before they travel to Iowa State to get another potential top-five win.

