Texas Tech Among 6 Ranked Big 12 Teams Featured in AP Top 25 Poll

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are among six Big 12 teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. Despite the loss of junior forward JT Toppin, the squad has pressed forward without their biggest star.

No. 2 Arizona, No. 4 Iowa State, No. 5 Houston, No. 14 Kansas, and No. 19 BYU are also featured in this week's AP Top 25 Poll as the conference currently has nine teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament next month.

Although the Red Raiders fell to No. 16 in the latest rankings, the program remains a premier school heading into March.

Six Big 12 teams ranked in this weeks AP Top 25 rankings 👀



#2 Arizona

#4 Iowa State

#5 Houston

#14 Kansas

#16 Texas Tech

#19 BYU pic.twitter.com/5oDffeG5NU — Barstool Big 12 (@BarstoolBig12) February 23, 2026

Toppin's greatest performance of 2026 came against the Wildcats, who were then ranked No. 1 on AP's Top 25. Toppin scored 31 points on 13-of-22 shooting with 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block to help the Red Raiders stun Arizona in Tucson.

Toppin made Big 12 history against Arizona by becoming just the second player in to record a 30-point double-double against an AP No. 1 team. The junior was making a strong case for National Player of the Year until he tore his ACL the following game against the Sun Devils.

One would think the momentum Tech had built up would come to a screeching halt given the absence of Toppin on the floor. However, there was one person who believed the Red Raiders could continue making strides this season.

Head coach Grant McCasland was confident in his team's abilities even after Toppin suffered a season-ending injury earlier this month. The Red Raiders returned home after being upset by Arizona State and bounced back with a 100-point win over Kansas State.

"After a really trying week and our game on Tuesday it was really special to be back in the USA," McCasland said after their win over K-State. "It felt like there was a genuine belief and energy from everyone who was there to support us. The students were amazing and I'm really thankful. Our team came together and played for each other. It really says a lot about this group and how much they love each other and how competitive we were through a tough game and situation. I'm thrilled with the outcome."

Where does Texas Tech stand in the Big 12?

Tech's penultimate game of the season took place Tuesday night at home against Cincinnati. It was another test for the Red Raiders as the surging Bearcats had not lost a game since Feb. 5.

After a 80-69 victory over Cincinnati at the United Supermarkets Arena, the Red Raiders are now tied for second in the Big 12. With an 11-4 conference record, Tech joins Houston and Kansas in second place. Arizona remains atop the conference with a 12-2 record.

Iowa State is not far behind Tech as the Cyclones hold a 10-4 record with the regular season coming to a close soon.

