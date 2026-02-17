Texas Tech’s Grant McCasland Has Prioritized One Thing This Season, Says JT Toppin

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland has prioritized one thing this season, according to forward JT Toppin.

The junior made an appearance on The Jim Rome Show following his historic Big 12 performance against Arizona over the weekend and revealed McCasland puts an emphasis on playing defense.

"Yes, sir. That's to win games for sure," Toppin told Rome.

"We got a really unselfish team this year. We just gotta keep staying together and we're going to win on defense. So we just gotta keep playing defense the way we're playing."

Rome asked the 6-foot-9 forward whether defense was a choice or a talent. Toppin's answer was very clear on the matter.

"It's really a decision at the end of the day. If the whole team decides that they want to play defense and just play for each other, communicate. Because communication is a big part of it. So I think it's definitely a decision," Toppin said.

"Everybody's not willing to do it. The teams that are willing to do it are the teams that are going to be most successful."

The Red Raiders are coming off a historic win over the previously ranked No.1 program, Arizona. Tech marched into Tucson and didn't let their gas off the brakes following two previous wins against West Virginia and Colorado.

The Wildcats lost their second straight game following Tech's overtime victory at McKale Memorial Center Saturday night.

JT Toppin was unstoppable against Arizona, so much so that the Wildcats defense collpased on the junior forward in overtime. Toppin's performance earned him his fourth Big 12 Player of the Week.

Toppin scored 31 points on 13-of-22 shooting with 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block against then-No. 1 Arizona. The junior recorded his 16th double-double of the season.

Moreover, Toppin became only the second player in Big 12 history to record a 30-point double-double against an AP No. 1 team. The first to achieve the milestone was Devin Williams of West Virginia University in 2016.

He is now averaging 21.9 points and 11 rebounds per game heading into Tuesday's matchup against Arizona State.

Grant McCasland Discusses Upcoming Matchup vs Arizona State

McCasland is never one to underestimate his opponents and he knows the Sun Devils will put up a fight at Desert Financial Arena Tuesday night.

Here's what he had to say about Tech's matchup with ASU: "Road games in the Big 12 [are difficult] and Arizona State's offense has been prolific. They've won two of their last three games. They're competitiveness at home, they're competitiveness in every game they play. It is pace and a lot of prolific offensive players."

Once again, the Red Raiders' matchup boils down to one thing.

"Just how well can we defend is going to be the difference," McCasland said.

"Handling the road enviorment is always big for us. This will be a great test."

