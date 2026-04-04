Texas Tech Basketball Transfer Portal Possibilities

Here is a look at the players who may not be returning to Texas Tech next season.

After losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are possibly looking to make some significant changes to their team for next season. Like many teams in the NIL/transfer portal era, Grant McCasland and his staff will look to add multiple players through the portal.

First let’s look at players who are leaving during the off-season. These are the seniors who no longer have any college eligibility left. The following players will no longer be able to play collegiate basketball next season due to graduation or no years of eligibility remaining.

Donovan Atwell (G): He will be missed as he was the team’s third leading scorer and played in the most games (34) for the Red Raiders this season.

Tyree Bryan (G): The Orlando senior guard who averaged 17 minutes a game and was a contributor off the bench.

These two players are the main ones being thought about for the draft, even though the official "underclassman" deadline is still a few weeks away.

Christian Anderson (G): He is being talked about as a possible first-round pick on well-known "Big Board" publications. After an impressive junior year in which he led the team in many key statistical areas, he will likely declare.

JT Toppin (F): He is facing the "chief uncertainty" of the off-season. He could easily declare for the NBA draft, but his injury that he sustained late in the season may have him making him think about whether to declare or stay in school for his final year.

Lastly, a look at players who are intending to enter the transfer portal.

Leon Horner III (So., G): The 6-foot-4 Dallas native was the first Red Raider to enter the portal this offseason officially. He averaged roughly 8 minutes per game, appearing in 23 games this season.

Nolan Groves (FR, Guard): He is the second Texas Tech player to enter the portal this offseason. He played in 23 games and started in two of them, but his playing time was limited, especially later in the season.

NEWS: Texas Tech guard Nolan Groves intends to enter the transfer portal, his agent Teddy Archer of TAA Sports Agency told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-5 freshman out of Long Lake, Minnesota spent just one season in Lubbock. pic.twitter.com/vL5mrr0cF6 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 3, 2026

Before we examine how the Red Raiders can add players through the transfer portal, here are some updates regarding it this offseason. The transfer portal window for college basketball has just begun, but adding a couple of players through the portal is likely.

Uncertainty about the current roster for reasons listed above makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact number of transfers that Texas Tech can potentially add to its roster for next season. Reports say that the staff is looking to add players through the portal, but the names of underclassmen who join it often show up later in April.

The team is already looking for high-level players to fill the roster gaps left by potential departures. They're mostly searching for some big men and a point guard to start for next season. However, the executive order, as mentioned below, can affect who is eligible to play next season and complicate who the Red Raiders can add to their team.

Commissioner Brett Yormark on today’s Presidential Executive Order: pic.twitter.com/P1oky157uh — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) April 3, 2026

Here is a look now at three players Texas Tech may add through the transfer portal this offseason.

Paulius Murauska played one season at Arizona and had a breakout season last year at Saint Mary's. Many teams will be trying to convince him to transfer to their school, but Texas Tech has the NIL resources to make that a possibility.

NEW: Saint Mary's Paulius Murauskas plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @DraftExpress reports.



Murauskas averaged 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season.https://t.co/X7uBx7B1jo pic.twitter.com/B0kBDb3tr9 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 24, 2026

Isaiah Johnson played only one season at Colorado before entering the transfer portal. He averaged just under 17 points per game, and he saw how good the Red Raiders were when Texas Tech defeated Colorado 78-44.

NEWS: Colorado guard Isaiah Johnson plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-1 freshman averaged 16.9 points per game this season. All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. https://t.co/PvoTi0Ugvp pic.twitter.com/ghfmul8N8v — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 27, 2026

Sananda Fru is a power forward who played last season at Louisville. He started 29 games for the Cardinals and averaged nine points and six rebounds per game this past season.

NEWS: Louisville forward Sananda Fru plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source told @On3.



The 6-11 big man averaged 9.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/quSLxU0a4H — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 30, 2026

It is still very early in the college basketball transfer window this off-season but by next week, more names and information will become clearer on who may be transferring to Texas Tech.

Latest Texas Tech News

Stay up-to-date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us on X/Twitter.

.