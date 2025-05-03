Texas Tech's Darrion Williams receives invite to 2025 NBA Draft Combine
On Thursday, the NBA released its list of the 75 players that have been invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, and Darrion Williams made the cut. Williams, who averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Red Raiders last season, declared for the NBA Draft and entered his name into the transfer portal after last season in an effort to explore all options. And while it seems like the NBA is his preference at this point, Texas Tech fans remain hopeful that a return to Lubbock is still in the cards.
Depending on what feedback Williams receives during the draft process, he may decide that another year of college ball is worth it. And with NIL playing such a big factor in today's college athletics, a program like Texas Tech could certainly offer a lucrative package in an effort to keep him home for one more season. But in order to do that, the Red Raiders will need to fight off other top programs like Kansas who are also in pursuit of the prolific forward.
- All-Big 12 First Team (2024-25)
- NABC Gulf All-District First Team (2024-25)
- Big 12 Player of the Week (12/23/24)
- UKG Legends Classic All-Tournament (2024)
- All-Big 12 Third Team (2023-24)
- All-Big 12 Newcomer Team (2023-24)
- AP National Player of the Week (02/20/2024)
- Big 12 Player of the Week (03/11/2024)
- Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (03/11/2024)
- Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year (2022-23)
- Six-time Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week (2022-23)
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech makes strong impression on 5-star edge Jamarion Carlton
Texas Tech's Behren Morton is back in action, posts throwing session video on Twitter (WATCH)
Texas Tech turns NIL power, transfer portal wins into 2025 College Football Playoff buzz