Texas Tech's Behren Morton is back in action, posts throwing session video on Twitter (WATCH)
Heading into his senior year, all eyes are on QB Behren Morton and his rehab process following shoulder surgery back in December. According to reports, Morton was dealing with a right shoulder injury for the better part of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Despite the limitations caused by the injury, Morton still found a way to be incredibly productive for the Red Raiders over the last two seasons, accounting for a combined 5,089 yards and 42 touchdowns through the air.
In the months that have followed since the surgery in December, Morton has been hard at work rehabbing so that he would be 100% in the fall. Head coach Joey McGuire indicated that Morton would miss spring ball, but said the expectation was that his veteran quarterback would begin throwing sessions in April.
On Tuesday, Morton shared a video from a recent throwing session to his Twitter/X account.
Although you can't really learn too much from a single throw, it doesn't appear as though Morton has any limitations with the shoulder at this point. The motion is smooth, the release is strong, and there's plenty of velocity on the ball. Given the fact that it's only April, it certainly looks like a solid summer of work will lead to Morton being fully ready by the time fall camp kicks off.
The video, though short, gave Texas Tech fans plenty to be excited about.
