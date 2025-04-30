Texas Tech makes strong impression on 5-star edge Jamarion Carlton
Texas Tech continues to make a strong impression on some of the top recruits around the country. On Wednesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that five-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton walked away impressed after his visit to Lubbock.
The 6-5, 230-pound EDGE is rated as the No. 3 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 4 edge rusher in the nation. Carlton, a native of Texas, is taking a strong look at most of the programs in his home state. As of now, On3 lists the Texas Longhorns in the lead for his services, but other programs like SMU, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Texas Tech are in the hunt.
Speaking with Wiltfong, Carlton said he appreciated the family-like atmosphere in Lubbock.
"What excites me about them is how they all operate as a family. And how the coaches are very genuine."
As is often the case with a high five-star like Carlton, the recruiting battle will be hard-fought. Even with a massive in-state program like Texas leading the race, the Red Raiders have all of the resources necessary to swing this one in their favor. Texas Tech offers one of the strongest NIL programs in the nation, along with facilities that are among the best in all of college football. And while those things are nice, prospects like Carlton also want to go to programs where they know they can win at a high-level.
The good news is that Texas Tech appears primed for a highly productive season in 2025, one that many believe could end up in the College Football Playoff. If that does indeed happen, that's the greatest piece of a recruiting pitch that head coach Joey McGuire can provide to elite prospects like Jamarion Carlton.
