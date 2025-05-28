Red Raider Review

Texas Tech's McCasland to toss first pitch for Rangers game

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland to toss out first pitch for Rangers game.

According to a report from Scarlet & Black Nation, Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland will throw out the first pitch at Friday night's Texas Rangers game.

Entering his third season with the Red Raiders, McCasland has done a masterful job in Lubbock. He helped lead the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons and his 51-20 overall record is the best record for any Red Raider head coach in their first two seasons.

Last season, McCasland's Red Raiders set a new program record by spending five straight weeks in the AP Top 10. Texas Tech finished in second place in the Big 12 with a 15-5 record and secured a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Elite 8.

In an effort to continue that level of success, Texas Tech and McCasland recently agreed on a new six-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season. The new $31.5 million deal will make McCasland one of the highest paid head coaches in all of college basketball.

