The time is now: Texas Tech eyes Big 12 title and national relevance
The 2025 season will mark a turning point for the Texas Tech football program, one way or the other. After decades of striving for relevance on the national stage, the Red Raiders have gone all in on this season. With an estimated $40 million investment into the roster and an aggressive approach with the transfer portal, the Red Raiders are making a push to win their first-ever Big 12 championship and beyond.
Talent is one thing, but timing is another. Texas Tech hasn't achieved a double-digit win season since 2008, but the expectations are incredibly high this fall. In addition to chasing a conference championship, the Red Raiders are chasing a spot in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. With a favorable schedule and one of the nation's most expensive rosters, the time is now for Texas Tech to capitalize.
For head coach Joey McGuire, this isn't a rebuild season. Instead, the 2025 campaign is about grabbing hold of the opportunity. Everything is in place for Texas Tech to succeed now. Veteran QB Behren Morton is back in the mix, the Red Raiders added offensive weapons like Micah Hudson and Quinten Joyner, and the defense brought in significant talent like edge rushers Romello Height and David Bailey.
The Big 12 is wide open, and failure to capitalize now could stall momentum and raise questions about future success in Lubbock.
But if the Red Raiders do deliver with a conference championship and/or a spot in the CFP, 2025 could be remembered as the year that Texas Tech finally claimed its place on college football's national stage. That kind of success can open eyes around the country, particularly on the recruiting trail with elite prospects who want to play for championships.
For Texas Tech, the time is now.
