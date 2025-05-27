Texas Tech receives favorable odds to win National Championship
Texas Tech basketball is poised to be an elite program in the 2025-26 season. The Red Raiders are a consensus preseason top 20 program in most analysts' eyes. They are returning key contributors Christian Anderson, who as a freshman averaged 10.6 points per game, and JT Toppin, who was a stat stuffer, averaging 18.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Add to that an incoming transfer portal class loaded with five 4-star players, and you can see why the analysts are so high on Tech's championship potential next year.
Vegas has an even loftier opinion of the men's basketball team. As of this writing, the Red Raiders were given +2500 odds on DrafKings to win it all in 2026.
Here's a closer look at the latest odds via DrafKings:
- Houston: +1000
- Purdue: +1000
- Duke: +1100
- Michigan: +1500
- UConn: +1500
- Florida: +1600
- BYU: +1700
- St. Johns: +1700
- Kentucky: +1800
- Louisville: +2200
- Arkansas: +2200
- Kansas: +2500
- Arizona: +2500
- Texas Tech: +2500
- Tennessee: +2800
With some key returning contributors and a whole host of new talent via the portal, Texas Tech is clearly one of the early favorites to capture college basketball's top prize in 2025-26.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
