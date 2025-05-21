ESPN analyst views Texas Tech as one of top jobs in the country
With one of the strongest NIL programs in the country, along with solid support from the fans, Texas Tech is quickly rising as a top destination for collegiate head coaches. This week, ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla said he thinks Texas Tech men's basketball is close to being a Top 10 job in the nation, and pointed to several reasons to support his belief.
"Hard to explain to people what a great job Texas Tech men's basketball has become," Fraschilla wrote. "Close to being a Top 10 job soon. Great fanbase and financial support, incredible home court arena and a terrific young coach."
Fraschilla's statement comes shortly after it was announced that Texas Tech men's head basketball coach Grant McCasland had received a six-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season. That extension will reportedly make McCasland one of the highest-paid coaches in all of college basketball and for good reason.
In his first two seasons at Lubbock, McCasland has achieved more wins than any other head coach in their first two seasons with the Red Raiders. He's led Texas Tech to two consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a trip to the Elite 8 last year. As a result of their success under McCasland, the Red Raiders set a new program record by spending five straight weeks in the AP Top 10.
Given the fact that Texas Tech is already viewed as an early favorite for the NCAA championship in 2025-26, it would appear that things are continuing to trend in the right direction in Lubbock. And with all of the support referenced in Fraschilla's statement above, there's no reason to believe that success is going away anytime soon.
