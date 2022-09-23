Texas Tech Hoops Transfer Sidelined with Broken Foot

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team will kick off their preseason practice this coming Monday, but they'll be missing a key piece for quite some time. Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq reportedly suffered a broken foot during workouts earlier this week which will keep him out for an extended period.

The Red Raiders haven't given a timetable on the injury yet but several reports indicate that it could be several months before Aimaq makes his return.

“Texas Tech senior Fardaws Aimaq suffered a foot injury during a workout earlier this week,” reported Tech's statement. “He is expected to make a full recovery and return for the season. There is no timetable on how long he will be out of practice.”

Aimaq was a terror for Utah Valley's opponents last season, averaging 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor. The 6-11 junior also shot over 43 percent from beyond the arc and was expected to make an immediate impact for the Red Raiders this season.

It's a tough blow for both the team and Aimaq, who was a First Team All-WAC selection and the WAC defensive player of the year in each of the last two seasons. The Big 12 is jam-packed with tough competition and Aimaq's absence will certainly hurt.

The Red Raiders graduated two of their top front-court players in Bryson Williams and Marcus Santos-Silva, so they'll likely lean on 6-11 sophomore Daniel Batcho early to fill in the gap left by Aimaq's injury. The good news for Tech is that Aimaq will make his return this season and should provide a big lift when he does. The only question now is how long will it be until then?

