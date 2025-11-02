Texas Tech Lady Raiders Announce 2025–26 Basketball Schedule
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders have officially unveiled their full promotional schedule for the 2025–26 basketball season. They set the stage for a thrilling year at United Supermarkets Arena. The season tips off on Monday, November 3, against North Carolina A&T at 6:00 PM. It will mark Opening Night with a schedule magnet giveaway for the first 500 fans.
Lady Raiders Preparing to Celebrate November Legacy
Fans can relive the golden years with Throwback Thursday on November 6 at 6:00 PM versus UTSA, celebrating the best of the 80s and 90s.
Just a few days later, the arena turns patriotic for Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, November 9, at 2:00 PM against Texas State. They will be honoring the brave men and women who serve. Hub City Night follows on Thursday, November 13, when Texas Tech faces SMU at 6:00 PM. The evening salutes Lubbock’s community spirit, and the first 250 students will receive a Hub City shirt.
A highlight of the month comes on Sunday, November 16, when the Lady Raiders host Arkansas at 2:00 PM. The game will feature the 1993 Team Ring of Honor Induction and a Youth Basketball Celebration.
Fans can look forward to two special giveaways. A 1993 Team Koozie for the first 1,000 fans and a Lady Raider Scrunchie for the first 1,000 kids. November wraps up on a lighthearted note with Sitcom Night on Thursday, November 20, versus Mississippi State. That's where the first 250 students will score a Tech Sitcom shirt.
Winter Brings Big 12 Intensity and Fan Fun
As December rolls around, the Lady Raiders combine learning and entertainment. Game Show Night tips off on December 3 at 6:00 PM versus Wichita State. It will be followed by Education Day on December 17 at 11:30 AM against Jacksonville. The year closes out festively on December 31 when Texas Tech welcomes UCF for a New Year’s Eve celebration of Big 12 basketball.
January heats up with four key conference matchups, each tied to fan-centered events. Scout and Alumni Night opens the month on January 3 versus Arizona. It will be followed by ASL Night against Houston on January 13.
Kansas State visits on January 17 for the Battle of the Halls. Meanwhile, Hometown Heroes Night on January 28 versus Iowa State honors first responders and community leaders. It will feature a Lady Raider Tumbler and Throwback Cap Giveaway.
February 1 marks National Girls and Women in Sports Day versus TCU, complete with a Rally Towel Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The annual Play4Kay Pink Game on February 10 versus Kansas encourages fans to wear pink in support of cancer awareness during the Sorority Showdown. Fans can purchase season or single-game tickets for non-conference matchups now through SI Tickets.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.