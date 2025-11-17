Texas Tech Lady Raiders Power Past Arkansas in 80–68 Sunday Victory
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders kept their perfect start rolling on Sunday afternoon. The team delivered an 80–68 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at United Supermarkets Arena. With the victory, Tech moves to a flawless 5-0 while handing Arkansas its first loss of the season. It was a statement performance built on balanced scoring that helped the Lady Raiders own the game from start to finish.
Maupin Sets the Tone in Strong All-Around Performance
Senior guard Bailey Maupin once again proved why she’s the spark that keeps the Lady Raiders humming. She led the way with 19 points on 6-for-13 shooting. Meanwhile, she knocked down three of her six attempts from long range. Maupin added four rebounds, a steal, and an assist, guiding the offense with the kind of poise that keeps Tech in control even when opponents try to rally.
Her efforts anchored a powerful team performance, as five Lady Raiders scored in double figures. Snudda Collins contributed 15 points, five rebounds, and two steals, bringing energy and confidence on both ends of the floor. Jalynn Bristow came close to a double-double with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds. She did it alongside three assists and two blocks in a well-rounded showing.
Denae Fritz delivered one of her best games of the season with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. That included a perfect 2-for-2 from deep. Gemma Nunez made a key impact with eight points, seven rebounds, and two triples. Meanwhile, Jada Malone added nine points and dominated the offensive glass with four offensive boards.
Offensively, Tech showcased its efficiency by shooting 46.2 percent from the field and hitting 42.1 percent from three. Defensively, the Lady Raiders disrupted Arkansas’ rhythm, forcing 19 turnovers and holding the Razorbacks to 38.5 percent shooting.
Quarter-by-Quarter Control From Start to Finish
Tech wasted no time establishing its tempo in the first quarter, as Fritz opened the scoring with a three-pointer. After Arkansas evened the score at 5-5, the Lady Raiders surged ahead with an inside-out attack. A sequence sparked by Sarengbe Sanogo’s layup and block paved the way for two big threes from Maupin. Tech closed the period up 21-13.
In the second quarter, the Lady Raiders widened the gap. Sidney Love scored on a reverse layup before Nunez knocked down a triple. A layup from Malone fuelled a 6-0 burst that ended with a confident floater from Collins. Bristow’s three-pointer stretched the lead to 43-22. And even though Arkansas answered with five straight points to end the half, Tech still carried a 16-point cushion into the break.
Arkansas made its strongest push in the third quarter, outscoring Tech 23-18. Fritz opened the period with a three, but the Razorbacks responded with back-to-back threes to build a 7-0 run. Layups from Fritz and Collins slowed the surge briefly, yet Arkansas continued to chip away. That forced Maupin to close the quarter with two free throws to maintain a 61-50 advantage.
The fourth quarter secured the win. After Arkansas scored first, layups from Collins and Maupin reasserted control. The teams traded baskets until Collins and Fritz delivered four straight points.
Arkansas cut the lead to 71-62 with a late three, but Nunez answered with a deep shot of her own, pushing the margin back to 11 with just over a minute remaining. Maupin sealed the game with her third triple of the afternoon, locking in the 80–68 victory.
After a complete team win fueled by strong defense, five double-digit scorers, and timely shooting, Texas Tech now prepares for another SEC challenge. The Lady Raiders return to the United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday, November 20, to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6 p.m.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.