Texas Tech Set to Host Second High-Profile Transfer QB Following Brendan Sorsby Visit
Texas Tech is set to host Arizona State star quarterback Sam Leavitt on a visit, according to a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.
Leavitt is one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, and his visit comes on the heels of the Red Raiders hosting Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby this weekend. Leavitt just took a visit to Kentucky.
Sorsby left Texas Tech without an NIL deal and will now head on a second visit of his own to Lane Kiffin and LSU.
The Red Raiders saw their season end in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl with a loss to Oregon. Texas Tech had one of the most expensive rosters in college football this season, and they're expected to continue to spend heading into 2026. As such, Texas Tech will be a major player in the quarterback market, whether that's with Sorsby, Leavitt, or another one of the top signal callers available.