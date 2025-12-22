Texas Tech Lady Raiders Stun Baylor With Late-Game Heroics in Statement Win

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders delivered a defining moment on Sunday, Dec. 21. In a tense Big 12 opener at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas, Tech stunned No. 15 Baylor with a dramatic 61-60 victory. The team preserved a perfect 14–0 record and announced itself as a legitimate Big 12 contender.

A Win That Rewrites Program History of Texas Tech Lady Raiders

This victory marked the Lady Raiders’ first win over Baylor since 2011, and their first road win in Waco since Feb. 8, 2004. It was also Texas Tech’s first top-15 victory since 2013 and its first top-25 road win since 2022.

Perhaps most impressive, the Lady Raiders snapped Baylor’s 31-game winning streak. They did it in a building where victories have been rare and hard-earned for visiting teams.

The game featured seven lead changes and came down to the final seconds. With Texas Tech trailing by one and the clock nearly expired, senior guard Bailey Maupin attacked the basket and drew a foul with just three seconds remaining. The pressure was immense, but Maupin never flinched. She calmly knocked down both free throws to give the Lady Raiders a 61-60 lead.

Baylor had one final chance, but Texas Tech’s defense held strong over the final 3.4 seconds to secure the win. Maupin finished the night with 11 points, three rebounds, and a team-high three steals. With that performance, she delivered one of the most clutch performances of her career.

Texas Tech's Bailey Maupin attempts a 3-pointer against Jacksonville during a non-conference women's basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lady Raiders Ignite the Second Half

The turning point of the game came through the energy and scoring punch of Snudda Collins. Despite playing only 19 minutes due to foul trouble, Collins was electric off the bench, pouring in 21 points. Seventeen of those came in the second half, including key buckets during a 14-7 fourth-quarter run that put Texas Tech back in control with 5:11 remaining.

Collins shot 6-of-12 from the field and was perfect at the free-throw line, going 8-for-8. It marked her 12th double-figure scoring game of the season and her second 20-point outing. It further established her as a game-changing scorer in the Big 12.

Offensively, Texas Tech did not have its sharpest shooting night, finishing at 38.6% from the field and 18.2% from 3-point range. Instead, the Lady Raiders won with relentless defense and effort. They forced 21 Baylor turnovers and held the Bears to 36.8% shooting overall and 28.6% from beyond the arc.

Sarengbe Sanogo was flawless offensively, going 3-for-3 from the field while adding six rebounds and a team-high three blocks. Jalynn Bristow led the team in rebounding for the 10th time this season with seven boards, while also contributing eight points and a steal. Gemma Núñez filled the stat sheet with five points, five rebounds, and a team-high six assists.

With the win, Texas Tech enters a 10-day break at 1-0 in Big 12 play and still undefeated overall. The Lady Raiders will return to action on Dec. 31, hosting UCF at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, with a 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) tip-off.

