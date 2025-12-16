Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Holds Firm at No. 19 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Texas Tech men’s basketball continues to prove that consistency is no accident. The Red Raiders once again found their place among the nation’s elite this week. They are holding steady at No. 19 in the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 Poll. With this ranking, Texas Tech has now extended its own program record to 16 consecutive appearances in the national polls.

Texas Tech Protecting the Home Court Before a National Spotlight

Despite a 93–86 loss to Arkansas over the weekend, the Red Raiders remain firmly in the national conversation. Texas Tech enters the week with a 7–3 overall record, and poll voters clearly recognized the strength of the team’s non-conference schedule.

Meanwhile, Tech slipped three spots to No. 19 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Red Raiders currently sit at No. 23 in the KenPom ratings and No. 25 in the NCAA NET rankings.

Texas Tech now turns its attention to a crucial two-game sequence that will shape momentum heading into Big 12 play. The Red Raiders will first return home to United Supermarkets Arena to face Northern Colorado on Tuesday. It will be before heading to New York for a high-profile showdown against unbeaten No. 3 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Before that marquee matchup, protecting home court remains essential. Texas Tech is riding an incredible 44-game non-conference home winning streak and is a perfect 5–0 at home this season. That dominance has become a cornerstone of the program’s identity.

Head coach Grant McCasland is a perfect 21–0 in non-conference home games, with the last loss in that setting coming in an overtime defeat to Kentucky in January 2020. Maintaining that edge in Lubbock continues to be a priority as postseason positioning begins to take shape.

The immediate challenge comes from Northern Colorado, which enters Tuesday’s game with a 9–1 record and a six-game winning streak. The Bears are coming off an 89–87 overtime victory over South Dakota and arrive with confidence. Texas Tech holds a perfect 5–0 all-time record against Northern Colorado. However, the Bears’ recent form ensures the Red Raiders will need a sharp and focused performance.

Statistical Identity Driving Texas Tech’s Success

The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 by making 10.9 three-pointers per game and are shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. They set a program record earlier this season with 17 made threes in the opener, and guards Christian Anderson and Donovan Atwell have each knocked down 33 three-pointers through 10 games.

The offense is averaging 81.9 points per game, but toughness remains a defining trait. Texas Tech ranks second in the Big 12 with 14.6 offensive rebounds per contest, led by JT Toppin. tops the conference and ranks second nationally in offensive rebounding.

The Red Raiders average 16.5 assists per game with a 1.56 assist-to-turnover ratio. Against Arkansas, they recorded 21 assists on 35 made field goals, marking the fourth game this season with 20 or more assists.

Tuesday night against Northern Colorado offers one final opportunity to sharpen both ends of the floor before stepping onto the national stage.

